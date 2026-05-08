Inside the peaceful prayer corner at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Los Angeles home

A home’s prayer or meditation corner often reflects more than just personal faith — it can also reveal how people use interiors to create a sense of calm, grounding, and emotional comfort in their daily lives. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra offered a glimpse into her temple space inside her Los Angeles mansion, showcasing a setup that balances simplicity with warmth and thoughtful design.

Shared on her Instagram Stories on May 5, the actor’s prayer corner appears carefully curated to evoke serenity and stillness. At the centre is a white statue of Lord Shiva in a meditative pose, surrounded by vibrant pink bougainvillaea flowers that soften the space with natural colour and texture.

The area is further enhanced by the warm glow of slender candles, creating a soothing ambience. A silver-toned idol of Lord Ganesha sits nearby, accompanied by brass trays, incense holders, and neatly arranged ritual accessories that reinforce the sacred atmosphere. The space blends modern aesthetics with traditional Indian cultural elements, creating a space that feels both elegant and emotionally comforting.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The prayer corner also reflects the larger design language of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ home. The interiors are designed around a mostly white palette, layered with earthy wooden accents that bring warmth and balance.

Spaces like these raise interesting questions about the psychological impact of interiors, lighting, colours, and meaningful decor. To explore this further, we spoke with a mental health expert.

Can having a dedicated spiritual, prayer, or mindfulness corner in the house positively influence emotional health?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “A dedicated spiritual, prayer, or mindfulness corner can become an important emotional anchor within a home. Psychologically, humans respond well to spaces associated with consistency, reflection, and emotional grounding. Even a small corner with calming objects, soft lighting, meaningful symbols, candles, plants, or comfortable seating can signal the brain to slow down and regulate itself. Over time, repeatedly using the same space for prayer, meditation, journaling, deep breathing, or silence creates a mental association with calmness and stability.”

Story continues below this ad

The prayer corner also reflects the larger design language of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ home. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra) The prayer corner also reflects the larger design language of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ home. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

In fast-paced lifestyles where the mind is constantly overstimulated, such spaces offer a pause — a moment to reconnect with oneself emotionally and mentally. “They can improve focus, reduce stress reactivity, and create a stronger sense of inner control during uncertainty. Importantly, the benefit is not limited to religion alone; the therapeutic value often comes from intentional stillness, routine, and emotional safety. A home that includes spaces for reflection tends to support emotional resilience far beyond aesthetics alone,” states Khangarot.

Why do people find comfort in homes that combine minimalism with personal or cultural touches?

A peaceful home is rarely created through aesthetics alone; it is created through emotional connection. Khangarot says that many people are drawn to spaces that balance minimalism with personal or cultural touches because the mind tends to feel calmer in environments that are visually organised yet emotionally meaningful. “Minimalism can reduce overstimulation, mental clutter, and decision fatigue, helping the nervous system feel more regulated. However, spaces that are too clinical or impersonal may begin to feel emotionally empty over time.”

“Personal objects — such as family photographs, heirlooms, books, traditional textiles, artwork, spiritual symbols, or culturally familiar colours and scents — create a sense of identity, belonging, and continuity. These elements remind people who they are, where they come from, and what emotionally grounds them. Environmental psychology shows that spaces reflecting personal meaning often improve comfort, emotional security, and even resilience during stressful periods. A restorative home is not about perfection or trends; it is about creating an environment where the body can relax and the mind feels emotionally held, safe, and connected,” concludes Khangarot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.