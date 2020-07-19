Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share pictures of their private ceremony

The royal couple got married on Friday. (Photo: Royal Family/Twitter; Designed by Shambhavi Dutta) The royal couple got married on Friday. (Photo: Royal Family/Twitter; Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi finally released the pictures of their private wedding anniversary, and there’s one thing we know for sure — the princess made for a beautiful bride. The royal couple got married Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. According to Harper’s Bazaar, “the royal wedding was originally scheduled for May 29 at Buckingham Palace, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Take a look at the pictures clicked by photographer Benjamin Wheeler.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. 📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/Ztw1Kk0eRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

In the first picture, we see the princess and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are all smiles, celebrating the special day with their close family members. In the next photo, the newlywed couple is seen posing with the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

For her wedding, the princess stunned in a gorgeous vintage gown by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. Both of the ensembles belong to the Queen. In fact, the tiara was worn by her on her wedding day in 1947.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) July 17, 2020

“The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines” confirmed Buckingham Palace.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd