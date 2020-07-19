scorecardresearch
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share pictures of their private ceremony

Here is the first of many pictures of the close-knit wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi released by the British royal family.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2020 4:11:22 pm
The royal couple got married on Friday. (Photo: Royal Family/Twitter; Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi finally released the pictures of their private wedding anniversary, and there’s one thing we know for sure — the princess made for a beautiful bride. The royal couple got married Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. According to Harper’s Bazaar, “the royal wedding was originally scheduled for May 29 at Buckingham Palace, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Take a look at the pictures clicked by photographer Benjamin Wheeler.

In the first picture, we see the princess and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are all smiles, celebrating the special day with their close family members. In the next photo, the newlywed couple is seen posing with the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

For her wedding, the princess stunned in a gorgeous vintage gown by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. Both of the ensembles belong to the Queen. In fact, the tiara was worn by her on her wedding day in 1947.

“The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines” confirmed Buckingham Palace.

