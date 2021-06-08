Prince Philip’s wedding card, menu and other personal items to be on display for summer exhibition

It is a well-known fact that Prince Philip was actively involved in the planning of the Queen's coronation, and was also instrumental in having it televised. (AP Photo/File)

The life of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who passed away in April this year, will be celebrated once again this summer, on what would have been his 100th birthday on June 10.

According to a report in The Independent, two special exhibitions — one at Windsor Castle and the other at the Palace of Holyroodhouse — will be held for UK’s longest serving consort, who died aged 99 on April 9, 2021.

The Royal Collection Trust announced the two exhibitions will mark significant events and achievements throughout Prince Philip’s life, including the fact that he was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, supporting her and staying by her side as a devoted husband.

As such, wedding mementoes from their big day in 1947 will be on display at Holyroodhouse, including the wedding invitation and wedding breakfast menu. Per the report, it included ‘Filet de Sole Mountbatten’ — a tribute to Philip’s family name, and ‘Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabeth’, in honour of the bride.

A BBC report states that from June 24, visitors attending ‘Prince Philip: A Celebration at Windsor’ will be able to learn more about his associations with the castle, the local community. They will also be able to see the coronation robe and coronet he wore during the queen’s coronation in 1953, and his Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

It is a well-known fact that Prince Philip was actively involved in the planning of the coronation, and was also instrumental in having it televised.

Gifts presented to him during his state visits, overseas tours and other official engagements will also be made public.

From July 23, visitors to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be able to explore his early life and his naval career, as well as his connections to the Scotland capital.

While the exhibition at Windsor Castle will begin June 24 and go on till September 20, 2021, the one at Palace of Holyroodhouse will start July 23 and go on till October 31, 2021. Tickets can be pre-booked from the Royal Collection Trust website.

