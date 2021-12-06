‘Priceless possession’: When Nita Ambani received a ‘unity clasp of her children holding hands’

Bhavna Jasra, who is known to curate hands and feet castings, recently shared a throwback picture — of Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday gift.

The gift, a hand casting of her three children — Akash, Isha, and Anant, was presented to the philanthropist as a gift from husband Mukesh Ambani’s cousin.

“When Nita Ambani got her children’s bond casted for life,” Jasra, owner of First Impressions, captioned the Instagram picture from 2013.

“A unity clasp of her three children holding hands, truly a priceless possession!” she added.

The casting frame, which has the three siblings holding hands reads: “Dedicated to the hands, heart and soul that made the foundation of who we are truly…and who we will be tomorrow…”

The siblings are extremely close to each other, and they are also their “mother’s heart”, Jasra told indianexpress in an exclusive chat.

“One of Mukesh Ambani’s cousins approached us with the idea of gifting her something special which involved her children as they are her heart. We jumped on the idea; but instead of picking up a photograph, we secretly went to Antilia when Nita wasn’t around and cast the children’s hands,” she shared.

In fact, “to depict that the children are her heart, the cast is in the shape of a heart — something that is noticeable when looked at closely,” said Jasra.

She recalled that upon receiving the gift, Nita told her “you know my children are my heart. I can truly see it in the frame.” “Cherishing a particular moment is immensely valuable and that’s what casting does,” Jasra added.

3D hand and feet castings with metal finishing has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. In 2018, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also got a personalised hand impression made as a wedding gift from filmmaker Farah Khan.

Jasra has also casted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan among others.

