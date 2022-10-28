‘Pandemic became quite stressful at points, and also boring. I was very uninspired’: Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad, an independent singer-songwriter, has built a legion of fans and followers over the years with his melodious music. This list of fans also includes former United States President Barack Obama, who mentioned Kuhad’s 2018 song cold/mess in his ‘Favorite Music of 2019′ playlist. Despite his raging success, Kuhad, who hails from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, still calls himself a learner, to whom writing comes naturally in a ‘stream of consciousness’, something that allows him to “learn something new — things about me, things about the world”.

Ahead of his upcoming ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ tour starting October 29, 2022, Kuhad speaks to indianexpress.com about his pandemic learnings, how he manages to write simple, what love means to him, and also reveals some details about his daily life that not many know about. “I wouldn’t want to be anyone else, and I wouldn’t change a thing,” the 32-year-old said.

How were the pandemic lockdowns for you?

Quite a welcome break in the beginning, but eventually very laborious. I was touring a lot in 2019 so, at first, being home was nice as I spent a lot of time with my family which was great. But then later on, it became quite stressful at points and also boring. I was also very uninspired.

How do you manage to keep your songs new and exciting?

I intentionally try not to do anything with my writing and creativity; I prefer to keep this process natural and intuitive. Any sort of overthinking is not helpful.

Tell us about your upcoming India tour. Excited, nervous, anxious — how do you feel?

Extremely excited. My shows in the UK and Europe are going really well and are super fun. I can’t wait for the India Tour, which BookMyShow will produce and present in association with talent management agency, Big Bad Wolf along with TribeVibe. It’s going to be special. You must also listen to my album The Way That Lovers Do – it’s healing and might change your life.

Your take on the contemporary music scene in the country

Contemporary music has grown a lot in the past few years in more good ways than bad. I try to stay updated as much as I can and there are some promising trends I can see.

What does your daily schedule look like?

It changes for while I’m touring and when I’m not. On tour, it really just depends because travel times change so much. I definitely need to get my morning coffee everyday but other than that, it’s usually a surprise. At home after coffee, I usually try to read or catch up on news and then sometimes workout in the morning. I usually work on music after lunch till dinner time. Then, if after dinner, I’m feeling energetic, I’ll work more at night.

Your take on music as a form of therapy?

It seems to be a very personal way in which people absorb music. Everyone has their own way in which they use music to nourish their lives and I have my own.

Do you feel independent music has found its audience more now?

It will continue to find more and more audiences as time goes on. There is no limit to an audience.

And now, time for some rapid-fire…

How do you prioritise mental health?

Eat healthy, stay hydrated, workout, and (seek) therapy.

How do you like to unwind?

Lots of podcasts, television, and movies – I love Rick and Morty (cartoon) – and sometimes I read.

A habit that you would like to change about yourself and why?

I am trying to figure that out. I think I have already changed a few habits I did not like about myself in the past few years now. I am trying to find others.

A musician should be… ?

Whatever they want to be. Actually everyone should be whatever they want to be. There are no rules. Life is short.

