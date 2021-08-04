Karnataka minister takes oath in traditional Lambani attire; find out about the community

Staying true to your roots by representing your culture on any national and international stage — by wearing traditional attire — is an interesting concept. Not only does it suggest familiarity, it also indicates kinship and support, especially if you are in politics.

So, when three-time MLA from Bidar district Prabhu Bhamla Chavan of BJP took oath as minister wearing the traditional attire of the Lambani community, it made for an interesting sight.

The minister wore an embroidered traditional attire, which is synonymous with the tribal community. While women traditionally wear brilliant and bright shades of red, yellow, blue, green, orange, etc., men are seen in intricately-designed turbans, and waistcoats or waist jackets with heavy mirror-work.

ALSO READ | A new series of Kalighat pat paintings by Uttam Chitrakar celebrates gay love and transpersons

It is said that Lambanis — who are also called ‘Lambadis’ or ‘Banjaras’ — were once nomadic tribes who arrived from Afghanistan to India, mainly Rajasthan (in the Mewar region) and then spread themselves across the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. They are believed to have assisted the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb to carry goods to the southern part of the country in the 17th century, and that is when some of them settled there.

Lambani community women from Gadag district visit and perform their dance outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 30, 2021. (PTI photo) Lambani community women from Gadag district visit and perform their dance outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 30, 2021. (PTI photo)

As mentioned earlier, it is a community that loves to adorn. They wear clothes that have a lot of thread embroidery, buttons, shells, sequins, silver beads, etc. Not only their clothes, but their homes are interestingly styled, too. The Lambanis have multiple colours on their walls, which are also decorated with artworks and art styles.

The Banjaras speak ‘Gor Boli’ — also called ‘Lambadi’. Since it has no script, it is written either in Devanagari or in the local languages, like Telugu or Kannada. Many people belonging to this tribal group are bilingual or multilingual, meaning they have learnt to communicate in the predominant language of the region — whichever part of India they are in.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle