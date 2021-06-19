scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news

German police say 17th century paintings found in highway dumpster

One is a self-portrait by Pietro Belloti showing the Italian artist smiling and dating to 1665

By: AP | Berlin |
June 19, 2021 10:30:08 pm
germanyAn initial assessment by an art expert concluded the two framed paintings were originals, said police. (Representative/Source: Wikimedia Commons)

German police appealed Friday for information about the possible owners of two 17th-century paintings discovered in a highway rest stop dumpster.

Police said a 64-year-old man found the oil paintings at the rest stop near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month.

He later handed them in to police in the western city of Cologne.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An initial assessment by an art expert concluded the two framed paintings were originals, police said.

Also Read |17th-Century Indian carpet discovered in Dutch shipwreck

One is a self-portrait by Pietro Belloti showing the Italian artist smiling and dating to 1665.

The other is a portrait of a boy by the 17th-century Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten, date unknown.

