Tuesday, June 28, 2022
PM Modi presents black pottery pieces, Dokra art, ittar bottles to G-7 leaders in Germany; know more about the unique gifts

Gulabi Meenakari brooch, Kashmiri silk carpet, and marble inlay table top were some of the few special gifts presented by him to foreign leaders

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 1:20:58 pm
PM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi was in Germany for G-7 summit (Source: PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany for the G-7 summit, presented special gifts to all the G-7 leaders, highlighting India’s rich traditional art and culture.

He gifted a gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set from Varanasi to the President of United States, Joe Biden. This was presented with a matching brooch for the First Lady.

One of the rarest crafts in India, it is practised in the bylanes of Varanasi and is an art form from Persia that involves colouring the surface of metals by fusing different colours. “This art was brought to the city of Varanasi by Persian enamellists during the Mughal era around the early 17th century,” according to incredibleindia.org.

PM Modi gifted striking black pottery pieces from Nizamabad to Japan PM Fumio Kishida.

Registered for GI tag in 2015, this unique type of clay pottery is known for its dark shiny body with engraved silver patterns. The craft of black pottery originated from the Kutch region of Gujarat and various decorative items like bouquets, plates, lamps etc are made from it.

ALSO READ |Pune’s famed turban makers to present a special Tukaram pagdi to PM Modi; know more about the gift

Combining India’s rich mythological history with a traditional art form, he also gifted Dokra art with Ramayana theme from Chhattisgarh to South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.

An ancient bell metal craft practised by the Ojha metal smiths living in states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana, Dokra art uses the lost-wax casting technique. This technique of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years.

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, PM Modi gifted a platinum hand-painted tea set from Bulandhshahr to UK PM Boris Johnson.

The crockery was outlined with platinum metal paint and embossed outlines were laid on manually with mehendi cone work.

He gifted ittar bottles to France President Emmanuel Macron that were specially packed in a zardozi box from Lucknow.

The box was hand-embroidered on khadi silk and satin tissue in the colours of the French National Flag. Additionally, it also featured traditional Indo-Persian lotus flowers embroidered on it.

PM Modi presented a stunning piece of marble inlay table top from Agra to Italian PM Mario Draghi.

Pietra dura or marble inlay is an ancient art form that blossomed in Italy and eventually spread across Europe, Russia, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. It is a technique of inlaying semi-precious stones such as jade, onyx, turquoise etc in marble.

He presented a metal marodi carving matka from Moradabad to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It is a nickel-coated hand-engraved brass vessel from a city which is popularly known as the “brass city” of Uttar Pradesh.

He gifted moonj baskets and cotton durries from Sitapur, UP to Senegal President Macky Sall.

Moonj basketry is a craft done by women who use the coiling technique to make objects used in the kitchen. These baskets are lightweight, long-lasting and waterproof. Moonj is a wild grass that grows in the wastelands of Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Behraich districts of UP.

ALSO READ |PM Modi visits Gujarat’s Pavagadh today: Know all about the historical destination in Western India

As a sacred token, PM Modi presented a Lacquerware Ram Durbar to Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Made of goolar wood, it featured wooden statues of gods, goddesses and sacred animals.

PM also gifted an Indian hand-knitted silk carpet from Kashmir to Canada PM Justin Trudeau.

Considered one of the world’s finest silk, Kashmiri Silk is revered for its luxurious texture and vibrant colours. These are handwoven with varied ornamental imagery and motifs.

