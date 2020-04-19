Pink Floyd is streaming archival concerts to help you get through quarantine

Pink Floyd is here to make your quarantine more bearable. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Pink Floyd is here to make your quarantine more bearable. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As the world is transitioning to digital ways, streaming is the new way to watch things. Many theatre groups and music bands have adopted this year, and the latest to join is Pink Floyd. The band will be streaming its archival concerts to make the bleak times a tad better. It started on April 17 and will continue every Friday till May 8.

“We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times. With many people confined to home, we will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this,” they wrote on Facebook.

They started with their 1995 concert film, Pulse, and next Friday at 5pm Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii will be added.

Sharing that, they added, “Starting later today, at 5pm UK time (12pm EST) is the @YouTube Film Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are participating in. Whilst the band have been running #PinkFloydFriday for a couple of years, releasing a different music video at 5pm UK every seven days to start the weekend in style, for the next four weeks, a full concert performance will be available at YouTube.com. The first of the performances, live today, will be the 90 minute TV version of PULSE. Coming up on subsequent Fridays will be Live At Pompeii and the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd (both are the Early Years versions) and the final Friday (May 8th) sees the DVD version of David Gilmour Live At Pompeii available to view. These four performances will be available to watch throughout the whole of the Film Festival. We will remind you all as they go live, and we hope you enjoy the #YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival!”

Pink Floyd is here to make your quarantine more bearable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd