Monday, Oct 17, 2022

In pictures, West Bengal’s Duttapukur, where potters are busy making diyas ahead of Diwali

Duttapukur -- also known as Nebhadai Duttapukur -- in the North 24 Parganas district is where clay lamps and earthen diyas are produced on a large scale

(Express photo Shashi Ghosh)

Diwali — also known as Deepavali — is a festival of lights that is traditionally commemorated with diyas — small earthen pots — on which oil is poured and a cotton wick is lit.

In the days leading up to the festival and on the day of it — especially in the evening — people light these diyas and decorate their homes: doors, balconies, etc.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

A major festival celebrated predominantly by the Hindu community in India and around the world, Diwali marks the victory of good over evil, and the elimination of darkness by illuminating with positivity.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Hindus believe that many years ago, on this day, Lord Rama — an incarnation of Lord Vishnu — had returned to his kingdom of Ayodhya as the rightful heir to the throne after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the forces of King Ravana of Lanka in a fierce battle.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Upon his return, the people of Ayodhya had welcomed him by lighting up their homes along with the path to the palace and the rest of the kingdom.

The word ‘Deepavali’, in fact, has ‘deep’ in it, which is another name for ‘diya’. In the days leading up to the festival, which is celebrated with a lot of fervour, the sale of diyas increases.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Not a lot of people know that Duttapukur in West Bengal — also known as Nebhadai Duttapukur — in the North 24 Parganas district is where clay lamps and earthen diyas are produced on a large scale.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The potters here mass-manufacture diyas, which are then sold in various markets across the country.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Indian Express photographer captured workers who were busy making clay lamps to meet the demands ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 23 this year.

In the last two years, because of the pandemic, there were not too many sales owing to a fall in demand.

(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The diyas are made in different shapes and sizes, coloured and painted in various designs by dexterous hands that have been at it since generations. A meticulous process, the manufacturing begins weeks in advance, so that by the time the festival rolls in, there is enough stock to meet the demands of people from the length and breadth of the country.

