In pics: Folk and indie musicians take the stage at the Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is underway in the Rajasthani capital city this weekend. The literary speakers this year include names such as Nobel prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, International Booker Prize winning author Geetanjali Shree, lyricist Gulzar and many more. But it’s not all about the panel discussions and debates. The fest also organised musical performances. Being held at the Hotel Clarks Amer, the second day of the fest wrapped up with a host of artistes on the music stage.

Folk music outfit Rhythms of India on the Music Stage of JLF 2023 (PR Handout) Folk music outfit Rhythms of India on the Music Stage of JLF 2023 (PR Handout)

First band on stage was the folk music group Rhythms of India. The ensemble band is made up of legendary folk musicians from across the country – Konnakol artiste BC Manjunath, drummer and composer Darshan Doshi, nagada maestro Nathu Lal Solanki, percussionist Pramath Kiran, composer and percussionist Praveen D Rao, flautist Ned McGowan, and singer Varijashree Venugopal.

“Our main aim is to create melody through rhythms and rhythms through melody,” the band said in a statement (PR Handout) “Our main aim is to create melody through rhythms and rhythms through melody,” the band said in a statement (PR Handout)

About their style of music, BC Manjunath said in a press statement, “Our main aim is to create melody through rhythms and rhythms through melody. The group plays a wide variety of instruments and genres as we belong to the music traditions of Carnatic, Hindustani, light classical, improvised jazz, and world music while embracing influences from many other music forms from around the world.”

Peter Cat and Recording Company at JLF 2023 Peter Cat and Recording Company at JLF 2023

The other act on stage was Delhi-based indie favorites, The Peter Cat Recording Co. The audience fell in love with the crooning vocals of frontman Suryakant Sawhney.

The band said, “We are very excited to bring music to a space that encourages literary and creative thought” The band said, “We are very excited to bring music to a space that encourages literary and creative thought”

About their performance, the band said in the statement, “We are very excited to bring music to a space that encourages literary and creative thought outside the bounds of mainstream art and culture in India, and we’ll hopefully add a new dimension to this year’s Jaipur Literature Festival.” Some of their much-loved songs are Floated By and Happiness.

The second day of the fest saw speakers such as Shashi Tharoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell and Tshering Tashi.

