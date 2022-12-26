‘Priceless, personal, and incomparable’: What the return of physical exhibitions means to the art world

This year has been undoubtedly remarkable with Covid-19 gradually ebbing, making way for normalcy. While the world is yet to return to the pre-pandemic mode of functioning, this year — now nearing its end — saw a significant shift back to the ‘physical’ world. From schools and offices to events, people re-engaged with each other and the world. The art world, too, resonated with this shift and saw the return of physical art exhibitions after a hiatus of two years.

As much as the curators, artists, and art lovers continued to present and engage with artworks digitally, online exhibitions missed the essence of what physical ones can offer. Talking about the same, Kishore Singh, Senior VP, DAG, said, “While we all adjusted as best as possible, using technology and finding new ways to invigorate and enliven ourselves, the opening up of venues for art viewing earlier this year showed us that some things are best experienced physically.”

Citing the great reception received by the India Art Fair and other exhibitions across cities, he added that “the pleasure of viewing art, and watching viewers look at art, is incomparable for all of us who are invested in the world of art”.

Artist and curator Aarti Uppal Singla said online space — where artworks were exhibited — was very similar to an art website that just sold art. “A physical gallery is what presents the challenge as well as opportunity to showcase art in the way it is meant to be viewed. Also, the conversation, the exchange of thoughts, with the art lovers who walk into a gallery is priceless,” she told indianexpress.com.

For artists, this change was “exciting” and “anxious”. “To see my works in print again, which almost became nonexistent in the last two years felt overwhelming. It is different to showcase works on the physical platform as it enables a viewer to engage with the artwork,” photographer Rashmi Rai said.

Stalls and People at the India Art Fair, exhibiting at Constitution Club of India (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Stalls and People at the India Art Fair, exhibiting at Constitution Club of India (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Visual artist and painter Singla added that physical exhibitions “are a more personal and multi-sensory experience where the viewer has time and space to make a personal connection with an art piece” and this connection is extremely “valuable” to her as an artist. “Creating art is a solo activity but once the artwork is finished I want to share it with others and see their reactions to it,” she said.

How have exhibitions changed?

Like everything else, exhibitions reflected the massive change the world underwent during the pandemic. As such, it’s important to trace this shift in the way exhibitions are imagined and presented in the post-pandemic world. “Initially, exhibitions opened with pandemic-driven protocols but as the situation eased, a lot of what we saw online—discussions, panels, workshops, lectures, shifted to the physical space: the number of activities was unprecedented,” Singh told indianexpress.com.

When one looks past the giddy happiness of going back to physical shows, they notice the subtle changes in the way exhibitions have changed, art experts say. Elucidating these changes, Singla said, “Digital shows have found an acceptance. New genres of art and NFTs have captured the interest of people around the world. There is an increased focus on public art by governments, especially wall murals like in Noida. Shows have started happening in the lean summer months which was unheard of. After two years of uncertainty and financial stress, fewer artists are willing to do solo shows, unless sponsored. But, this will change soon. Art show openings with their samosas or wine and cheese have been an integral part of Delhi’s art scene. A big change was, shows started without a formal opening. But by year-end, we are seeing that inaugurations with a large guest list are back.”

Just like revenge travel took over the world when restrictions eased, ceramic artist Meena Vohra said vengeance exhibitions are being held this year. “At times, one misses out on some classic ones due to dates clashing,” she said.

Singla added that now gallerists have stepped out of their own spaces and are doing shows in other popular spaces like Triveni Kala Sangam and Bikaner House, “making it difficult for individual artists to find dates there”.

Has art changed, too?

It is commonly believed that any form of art can’t exist in isolation. It is, in myriad ways, a reflection of the world outside and inside. As such, the pandemic also pushed artists to find new ways to look at things. “I find my entire thought process has changed. Though things may appear static, we have evolved. It feels like reaching somewhere and not knowing what to do. It needs time. Regarding photography, there is continuous rise and evolvement as works are visible through digital media,” Rai said.

As a curator, Singla found artists are now stepping out of their comfort zones. “It is as if the urge to create has become stronger and they want to pour out all their thoughts before time runs out. Koi arman udhoora na reh jaye.”

Actor Actor Naseeruddin Shah , Shaila Dabholkar (wife) and Mukhta Dabholkar (daughter of Late Dr Narendra Dabolkar at an exhibition based on Dr Dabholkar and his works (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarthy)

She agreed that artists are very responsive to their surroundings so change is inevitable. “Few artists have tried to include the pandemic theme with a few showcasing their old art pieces. But then, I’ve also seen some innovative creations, as if the bottled-up creative urge found expression,” Vohra added.

Reception

For art lovers globally, this return meant the opportunity to not only witness great artworks but also reignite discussions and engage in the physical experience of an exhibition. As expected, they thronged the shows like earlier. “Certainly, the enthusiasm of all art lovers has been beyond expectations,” Singh agreed.

Rai added that since the internet has shown us faster ways of achieving things, it does not change the zeal of genuine art lovers to resume their visits to art exhibitions. “Much like a book lover will still prefer reading a book in print but will use discretion to read some on kindle. So far, there is a zeal in visiting an art show with a renewed interest,” she highlighted.

This is not to say that digital art exhibitions have been redundant, as they helped democratise art and reach a wider audience. However, experts say that they offer “a less satisfying experience”. Singla explained, “Except digital art, no other art pieces could very well be appreciated. It is difficult to see details and texture on screen or gauge the dimensions unless you have the exceptional spatial ability. The biggest missing piece was the sensory stimulation by not just the art but the space, ambience, conversations and human interaction. I feel digital exhibitions will stay on but as an extension of physical shows.”

The way forward

If anything, the pandemic has served us a lesson in adapting to the fast-changing world. Much like every other field, the world of art needs to pace up, too. “The shows need not be restricted to expensive closed venues. They need to take the art to the viewers. More public spaces and unconventional venues like gardens, clubs and community halls should be explored,” Singla said.

She added that technology can make for an enhanced experience through live streaming, VR viewing, 3D printing and immersive experiences like The Van Gogh Experience. “Not each show needs to be large. Small shows which encourage one on one interaction should be made economically viable. Perhaps curators and artists can increasingly explore art as a medium to enhance utilitarian objects and bring it into the daily lives of art lovers,” she said.

Saying that new mediums and materials need more acceptance, Vohra highlighted that more viable exhibition centres for all sections are the need of the day.

