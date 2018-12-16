All worlds’s a stage

IT’S with the language of photography that Vinod Chauhan is initiating a dialogue, one that transcends barriers and boundaries. A photographer, who is not bound by conventions, Chauhan takes the roads less travelled to explore and experiment. As part of an endeavour to share the dimensions of photography with a larger audience, he is showcasing more than 50 award-winning images takes by him across the world, as part of an exhibition titled, “Beyond Barriers”. Chauhan was among the top eight travel photographer by Photographic Society of America.

A self-taught cameraperson, Chauhan, who has a background in engineering, has created a niche for himself in the field of photography in just over four years. He has had more than 8,000 acceptances in international and national photography competitions and his works have been exhibited in more than 50 countries.

Travel and heritage are the heart and soul of Chauhan’s photographs, as he captures myriad moments of life, nature, architecture, heritage, culture, festivals, people, landscapes, wildlife. “The camera is my companion as I travel across

India and the world, connecting with people and nature through the visual art, focusing on the beauty that the world is replete with. My canvas extends to Mongolia, Europe, the US and Indian states such as Rajasthan, Karnataka and my home state of Himachal Pradesh,” says Chauhan.

Constantly upgrading his techniques and skills in the field, Chauhan is also working towards creating platforms for photography and curating cultural exchange programmes. Inviting foreign photographers to be part of projects to promote tourism and culture is one of the aspects of the programmes. “To promote tourism in Himachal, we will soon be inviting Chinese photographers to capture snow leopards in the state, and the images will be shown in various exhibitions. I hope to continue this project in various states of India, including Punjab,” says Chauhan, adding that the medium of photography has to power to bring people and cultures closer.

The exhibition will be on at the Government Museum Art Gallery till December 16