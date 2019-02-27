A Brief History of the World

(Written by Shreya Tinkhede)

In a field in Iraq, a child with one missing leg plays football on crutches with his friends. In another frame, an soldier points a gun to a couple of cowering men. The former photograph, by Taisir Mahdi from Iraq, won the first prize in the “Sports” category of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. The latter image, by Justin Sullivan from South Africa, was the first in the “Top News” category. The photographs are being exhibited at AIFACS gallery, brought to Delhi by the Russian Embassy in India and hosted by Sputnik News.

The exhibition is in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who captured sensitive military situations and human interest stories in one shot. He gave the world glimpses of conflict in Egypt, Syria, Libya and the Gaza Strip. In less than a decade on the job, he won the Silver Camera Prize in 2010 and 2013. Stenin died in August 2014 while covering Ukraine’s embattled southeast region. He was 34.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest exhibition received more than 6,000 entries from 77 countries. In Delhi, the showcase presents winning entries, including the works of two Indian photographers, Amit Moulick and Ajay Kumar. While Moulick offered a rare glimpse of a dangal on the streets of Kolkata, Kumar showed a police officer trying to overpower a leopard inside a small house. Oded Wagenstein from Israel won the first place in “Portraits”.

Anatoly Kargapolov, Deputy Chief of the Russian Embassy, says, “This contest is the only platform in Russia that promotes photojournalism. India has become another destination for us to bring young talented photographers and journalists. India had long tradition in journalism and professional media and it is a great honour to have one of our winners from India.” The exhibition has travelled across Athens, Madrid, Cape Town, Budapest, Mexico and Johannesburg. This is the first time that India has made it to the winners list.

The exhibition at AIFACS gallery, Delhi, is on till February 28