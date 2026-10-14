Peter Nagy, Nature Morte founder who championed Indian contemporary art, dies at 67

American artist and gallerist Peter Nagy passed away on October 13 following a prolonged illness, Delhi’s Nature Morte gallery, which he founded in 1997, said in an official statement. He was 67.

“He lived exactly as he chose: fearlessly, irreverently and wildly free. He had no patience for convention for its own sake and endless patience for ideas, for artists and for the people he loved,” the statement said.

This penchant for all things avant-garde reflected in his practice, both as an artist and a gallerist.

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A graduate in Communication Design from Parsons, Nagy’s practice looked at art as a conceptual tool to comment on its own commodification during the art market boom of the 1980s in the US.