scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Congolese artist paints politicians’ portraits in plastic

Last month, the artist's portraits of political figures, from independence leader Patrice Lumumba to current president Felix Tshisekedi, were displayed at a cultural centre in his hometown, Bukavu.

Congolese artist, Congolese artist plasticCongolese artist Patrick Cikuru Cirimwami applies finishing touches on portrait images of Congolese leaders, made from plastic waste, which he melts after collecting it near the banks of the Ruzizi I hydroelectric plant, in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo December. (REUTERS/Crispin Kyalangalilwa)
Listen to this article
Congolese artist paints politicians’ portraits in plastic
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Near the banks of Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, artist Patrick Cikuru Cirimwami wades knee-deep through a mountain of plastic bottles, scooping as many as he can carry into a large sack.

There is no public waste collection in the area, and the trash that ends up in Lake Kivu often causes breakdowns in the hydroelectric plant, leading to power cuts.

But Cikuru Cirimwami’s goal is bigger than helping clean up. Later he will melt down the plastic to make a thick liquid which he uses to paint portraits of politicians – intended to be a condemnation of what he says is their inaction in protecting the environment.

“There have been many conferences in DR Congo, many meetings … but we have not taken measures to protect nature. As a Congolese artist, I can send a message,” said the 26-year-old.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Congolese artist, Congolese artist plastic Congolese artist Patrick Cikuru Cirimwami paints a portrait image with plastic waste, which he melts after collecting it near the banks of the Ruzizi I hydroelectric plant, in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (REUTERS/Crispin Kyalangalilwa)

Last month, the artist’s portraits of political figures, from independence leader Patrice Lumumba to current president Felix Tshisekedi, were displayed at a cultural centre in his hometown, Bukavu.

Congo, like other African nations, has insisted on its right to develop its economy by exploiting its vast natural resources. It has come under criticism for putting oil blocks up for auction in the world’s second-biggest rainforest.

It has pledged to minimise the potentially devastating impact by using modern drilling methods and tight regulation. It also hosted talks before November’s COP 27 climate summit to call on rich nations to honour a pledge to developing nations to ensure fair finance to fight climate change.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:50 IST
Next Story

Overwhelmed with joy, Ukrainian boys hug each other and fall. Reunion video melts hearts online

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art, artwork, art exhibition, new delhi, cosmos, cosmic energy, sonika agarwal, indian express
In pictures: ‘Radiance of Cosmic Consciousness’ by artist Sonika Agarwal
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close