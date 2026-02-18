Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal stunning, zen-inspired nursery for son Neer featuring vintage car artwork: ‘I wanted very gentleman vibes’

AAP MP Raghav Chadha joins wife Parineeti Chopra to reveal their son’s nursery, a space that was once his busy study.

Feb 18, 2026
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nurseryParineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nursery (Source: YouTube/Parineeti Chopra)
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who gave birth to her son, Neer, last year, offered fans an exclusive glimpse into his elegant nursery, sharing the space on her YouTube channel alongside her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha. The couple’s carefully curated sanctuary reflects their shared aesthetic of classic design with vintage touches.

A room designed as a sanctuary

Opening the video with characteristic warmth, Parineeti explained that this marked a first for her content. “My entire team used to tell me to do a home tour, a car tour, a bag tour, a bathroom tour. And I always used to say no that I can’t do all of this,” she shared. “But this video is going to be epic because I’m going to show you guys our nursery.”

For the nursery, the couple had a clear vision. “Raghav and I were very clear that we wanted a room that felt like a sanctuary. We wanted a room that was zen. That gave us Buddha energy,” Parineeti said. As first-time parents anticipating the chaos of baby care, they wanted a space that would provide peace and healing energy.

Every element of the nursery was carefully selected in subtle, calming colours

Classic design with gentleman’s vibes

The room features light walls with elegant panelling that give the space what Parineeti describes as “a very British vibe, which we really like.” With a baby boy, they wanted to create a refined atmosphere. “I know he’s a little baby, but we see him as a little gentleman (sic). So I wanted very gentleman vibes also in the nursery,” she explained.

Describing the concept behind the nursery, Parineeti said, “So when we were planning the nursery, I saw a lot of these Ralph Lauren-inspired nurseries. Which were very classy, which were perfect for a little boy, a little girl, whatever it was. But we did want these elements that describe our family’s aesthetic.”

A standout feature is the vintage Persian-inspired carpet. “I wanted this very vintage, Persian-inspired carpet, which looks different from other nurseries. Which looks a little more polished, a little more adult,” Parineeti noted.

Thoughtful details throughout

Every element was carefully selected in subtle, calming colours. The cot mobile features stripes, spots, and animals in classic tones rather than bold hues. For the expected car artwork, Parineeti chose vintage automobiles. “Cars, which is expected for a boy, it’s the most generic thing, car artwork. But I wanted to use vintage cars, so like the first cars that were invented,” she said.

The room features light walls with elegant panelling that gives what Parineeti describes as "a very British vibe, which we really like."

The custom-made wardrobe features a rounded design with rattan detail, a material both Parineeti and Raghav are “obsessed with.” “Throughout the house, you will see everything is cane, everything is rattan. Because it’s also beige and it has this abstract look to it,” she explained, joking that they would “force our child to like it.”

Transparent curtains allow views of trees and nature, while soft plush fabrics ensure comfort throughout the room.

A former study transformed

Raghav, joining the video briefly between parliamentary sessions, revealed the room’s previous life. “This place where we are sitting now, this was originally my study. It was my study room. When I used to come from work or the office, I used to sit in this room. I used to read up my files, my books. Writing speech, making notes, planning for the next day,” he shared.

The transformation proved worthwhile. “I am very happy that the study has moved out of this place. And it’s turned into this beautiful heavenly sanctuary. A nursery for our little baby,” Raghav said, though he modestly credited all design work to Parineeti.

Transparent curtains allow views of trees and nature, while soft plush fabrics ensure comfort throughout the room

On the room’s purpose, he stressed, “The idea is that if you come to this room, you should forget all your worries. All your troubles. And all other things that you do in your life. When you enter this room, it should only and only be about the baby. Your time with the baby. Your time with yourself, actually.”

The actor noted that she had called Raghav at the last minute to schedule the video appearance during the Parliament’s budget session, with the busy MP soon heading back to work, though not before making clear that the nursery remains the heart of their home.

