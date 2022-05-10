‘Our cultural world is poorer’: PM Narendra Modi mourns the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Santoor maestro and legendary musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84. Sharma, who is credited with giving santoor a classical status, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

Born in Jammu to singer Uma Dutt Sharma, Shivkumar Sharma started learning vocals and tabla from his father, at the age of five. At the age of 13, he started learning santoor and gave his first public performance in Mumbai in 1955.

Following the news of his demise, many noted personalities took to social media and paid their last respects to the celebrated artist.

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences.”

Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that “the strings of the iconic santoor may have fallen silent today after it lost its biggest proponent!” “Deeply saddened by passing away of santoor maestro Padma Vibhushan Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma ji. We shall forever cherish his contribution to Indian classical music,” he tweeted, mourning Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s demise.

The strings of the iconic santoor may have fallen silent today after it lost its biggest proponent! Deeply saddened by passing away of santoor maestro Padma Vibhushan Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma ji. We shall forever cherish his contribution to Indian classical music. ॐ शान्तिः 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KejHPYsgzC — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 10, 2022

“His contribution enriched not only India’s classical music genre but also the Indian Hindi Cinema,” Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Government of India, tweeted, sharing a picture with the acclaimed musician.

Deeply saddened to know the unfortunate passing of Pandit ShivKumar Sharma Ji, the Santoor Legend. His contribution enriched not only India’s classical music genre but also the Indian Hindi Cinema. My sincere condolences to the grieving family and his music fans. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/zO1YVlzN2o — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) May 10, 2022

Music composer Kaushal S Inamdar wrote: “The day began with the heartbreaking news that Pt. Shivkumar Sharma is no more. This supremely talented man from Jammu mastered the instrument from Kashmir – the Santoor. Pt. Shivkumar Sharma and the #santoor have been synonyms for each other.”

The day began with the heartbreaking news that Pt. Shivkumar Sharma is no more. This supremely talented man from Jammu mastered the instrument from Kashmir – the Santoor. Pt. Shivkumar Sharma and the #santoor have been synonyms for each other. pic.twitter.com/GzQrocuxyj — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) May 10, 2022

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!