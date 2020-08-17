Pandit Jasraj passes away; tributes pour in for the music legend

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passed away in the US. (Source: Ashish Kale/Express Archives)

Renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away in New Jersey in the United States at the age of 90 on August 17. Pandit Jasraj was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in the country. “With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” news agency PTI quoted a statement issued by his family.

The Padma Vibhushan music legend, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was also known as Sangeet Martand. His demise has left not only the music industry, but the entire nation in deep shock.

Indian percussionist Sivamani, popularly called Drums Sivamani, called it a huge loss while recollecting his last meeting with the musician in Mumbai in December 2019. “It is a big, shocking news for the entire music world. He has inspired so many people, so many generations and brought together so many talents. I am very down. I pray for his soul, heartfelt condolences to his family,” Sivamani told indianexpress.com.

He added how “blessed” he felt to have known the “great legend personally” and perform with him on stage on numerous occasions.

Many noted personalities took to social media and paid their last respects to the classical musician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences.

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Singer and composer Salim Merchant wrote how Panditji was an inspiration.

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti 🙏#RIPPanditJasraj — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 17, 2020

Singer Shankar Mahadevan termed his demise as a “big void” in the world of Indian classical music.

Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet 🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 17, 2020

Music composer Adnan Sami also took to Twitter to pay his last respects.

I’m devastated by the news of the “Light Of Music”, our beloved Legend of Legends Pandit Jasraj’s demise…

Today, the world of music is darkened as it’s brightest light has faded.

A giant of a musician who was blessed with divinity in his voice.

A father figure for me.. RIP🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/QOFTgmWPvB — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 17, 2020

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also shared his condolences.

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. My thoughts & prayers are with his family, admirers & students. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 17, 2020

Terming it a “bad news day”, actor Adil Husain shared condolences for both Pandit ji and director Nishikant Kamat.

Too many Sad news coming today! Pandit Jasraj the legendary Classical Vocalist and Nishikant Kamat, Director of so many films, who directed me as well in my early days of Jasoos Vijay pass away today. Rest in Peace both of you in Heaven. Will miss you Both. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 17, 2020

Actor Annu Kapoor also shared the news.

With profound grief I inform that the doyen of Mewati Gharana guru pandit Jasraj has left for his heavenly abode he bid good bye to this world in New Jersey today — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) August 17, 2020

The Padma Vibhushan artiste was the first Indian musician to have a minor planet named after him in September 2019. International Astronomical Union (IAU) named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128) , discovered on November 11, 2006, as Panditjasraj, It traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

