Monday, August 17, 2020
Pandit Jasraj passes away; tributes pour in for the music legend

Pandit Jasraj's passing away saw artistes and noted personalities share tributes on social media

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2020 8:00:04 pm
pandit jasraj passes away, pandit jasraj death news, pt jasraj dead, news, tributes, twitter, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passed away in the US. (Source: Ashish Kale/Express Archives)

Renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away in New Jersey in the United States at the age of 90 on August 17. Pandit Jasraj was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in the country. “With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” news agency PTI quoted a statement issued by his family.

The Padma Vibhushan music legend, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was also known as Sangeet Martand. His demise has left not only the music industry, but the entire nation in deep shock.

Indian percussionist Sivamani, popularly called Drums Sivamani, called it a huge loss while recollecting his last meeting with the musician in Mumbai in December 2019. “It is a big, shocking news for the entire music world. He has inspired so many people, so many generations and brought together so many talents. I am very down. I pray for his soul, heartfelt condolences to his family,” Sivamani told indianexpress.com.

He added how “blessed” he felt to have known the “great legend personally” and perform with him on stage on numerous occasions.

ALSO READ | Pandit Jasraj: A pictorial tribute to the classical music maestro

Many noted personalities took to social media and paid their last respects to the classical musician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences.

Singer and composer Salim Merchant wrote how Panditji was an inspiration.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan termed his demise as a “big void” in the world of Indian classical music.

Music composer Adnan Sami also took to Twitter to pay his last respects.

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also shared his condolences.

Terming it a “bad news day”, actor Adil Husain shared condolences for both Pandit ji and director Nishikant Kamat.

Actor Annu Kapoor also shared the news.

The Padma Vibhushan artiste was the first Indian musician to have a minor planet named after him in September 2019. International Astronomical Union (IAU) named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128) , discovered on November 11, 2006, as Panditjasraj, It traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

