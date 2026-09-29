Inside Pandit Jasraj’s home: From a ‘Wall of Honour’, zardozi peacock wall, to a 65-year-old tanpura

A home can often reveal as much about a family’s personality and legacy as it does about its interior taste. Pandit Jasraj’s home blends traditional Indian aesthetics, luxury, and a deep connection to music in every space.

The legendary Indian classical vocalist died in 2020. However, his family, including his daughter Durga Jasraj, has preserved his residence. In a home tour video with Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus, Durga offers glimpses into the residence, sharing the significance of decor pieces, paintings, musical instruments, and more.

The house’s interiors follow a warm, elegant palette of beige, cream, and gold, with carefully chosen statement pieces adding colour and character to the otherwise muted spaces. Across the home, the interiors strike a balance between grandeur and personal history.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Hand-embroidered wall on Tussar Silk

The living room is designed around plush, curved cream sofas, giving the space a contemporary yet comfortable feel. Velvet and striped accent cushions add texture and colour to the seating arrangement.

The intricate zardosi work turns the wall into a statement piece (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube) The intricate zardosi work turns the wall into a statement piece (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube)

One of the most striking elements is the feature wall behind the seating area. Covered in textured gold Tussar Silk fabric, the wall features hand-embroidered and sequined peacock motifs, accompanied by delicate floral branches. The intricate zardosi work turns the wall into a statement piece while retaining the home’s traditional aesthetic.

The adjoining dining area continues the blend of classic and contemporary elements. A dark wooden dining table is surrounded by high-backed chairs upholstered in yellow floral fabric. In one corner stands a traditional tall brass lamp, or samai, adding an unmistakably Indian touch.

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A ‘Wall of Honour’ dedicated to Pandit Jasraj

The home’s connection with Indian classical music becomes particularly evident in a dedicated gallery wall. At its centre is a large oil painting by M R Achrekar. Durga shares that the portrait of Pandit Jasraj was made in 1969 by the legendary artist, who worked in several films as art director with Raj Kapoor.

The artwork and accolades form a visual record of the musician’s contribution and achievements (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube) The artwork and accolades form a visual record of the musician’s contribution and achievements (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube)

The portrait is surrounded by framed Padma awards. The late vocalist received the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 1990, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000.

Together, the artwork and accolades form a visual record of the musician’s contribution and achievements, turning the wall into both a personal tribute and a display of musical heritage.

A prayer room steeped in tradition

The home also has a dedicated spiritual space, where a carved silver mandir serves as the centrepiece. The altar is decorated with idols, brass diyas and fresh floral garlands.

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The temple features a 65-year-old tanpura (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube) The temple features a 65-year-old tanpura (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube)

Adding to the room’s musical character is a traditional tanpura placed beside the altar on a patterned oriental rug. The 65-year-old instrument, an important part of Indian classical music, sits naturally within the space.

The surrounding walls feature portraits of spiritual gurus, along with a framed painting of Lord Krishna. Wall shelves and carefully arranged religious displays complete the intimate prayer area.

Bedrooms bring in colour and playful details

While the common areas largely rely on beige, cream and gold, the bedrooms introduce brighter colours and more contemporary elements.

The primary bedroom features white marble flooring and mirrored floor-to-ceiling wardrobe doors, giving the room a spacious, polished look. A low platform bed sits against a vibrant yellow accent wall, creating strong contrast with the otherwise neutral interiors.

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The room features an iconic Krishna photo frame (Photo: Pinkvilla Plus Lifestyle/YouYube) The room features an iconic Krishna photo frame (Photo: Pinkvilla Plus Lifestyle/YouYube)

A cushioned bay-window seating area offers a separate nook within the bedroom, uses natural light, and adds another layer of comfort.

Rainbow-themed kids bedroom

The kids’ bedroom takes a more playful approach. Its most distinctive feature is a rainbow-shaped upholstered headboard, paired with a bright yellow suspended swing chair. The swing is set against scalloped teal wall padding, creating a colourful visual contrast.

A rainbow-themed kids bedroom (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube) A rainbow-themed kids bedroom (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube)

An arched vanity mirror adds another decorative element while maintaining the rounded shapes seen elsewhere in the space.

Rubeena Singh, Founder of The Verve Collective, interior stylist, and home decorator, explained why homeowners are incorporating family heirlooms, antiques, and inherited objects into contemporary interiors. The expert highlighted that people are adding personality and uniqueness to their spaces. “While they want their spaces to look beautifully considered, they don’t necessarily want them to feel like they have been picked straight out of a catalogue or showroom. An heirloom or inherited object brings something that simply cannot be replicated: a memory, a story and a personal connection,” Rubina said.

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Highlighting the growing inclination for sustainability among millennials, she said, “Instead of constantly buying new, there is greater value in looking at what already exists within the family and finding a new relevance for it,” she said.

“An old cabinet can be refurbished and sit beautifully in a contemporary room, a family textile can become a piece of art, or an inherited object can be styled in an entirely new context. For me, it is that combination of individuality, emotional value and conscious consumption that makes these pieces so relevant to contemporary homes today,” Rubina explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.