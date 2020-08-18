Fundraiser brings together artworks by artists and celebs for a cause

An artwork by Aniruddh Mehta. (Source: PR Handout)

A new initiative brings together artworks of 100 local artists (including painters, photographers and digital artists) and 10 celebrities to generate funds for procuring hygiene kits for numerous unsung heroes like farmers, truck drivers, shopkeepers and many more who have been working tirelessly during these challenging times.

Called ‘Artwork for Heartwork’, the fundraiser supported by Smile Foundation in partnership with Lay’s, will see the artworks being showcased on Art&Found, and the sale proceeds from the exhibition will be used to support the cause.

Some of the artists include Sabeena Karnik, Aniruddh Mehta, Hari and Deepti, Shiva Nallaperumal, among others, along with Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Karan Tacker, Manushi Chhillar, and Ishita Dutta, who have contributed sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles to help raise funds for the initiative.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront and has led various rescue missions during the pandemic, said “I am glad to be part of this initiative and showcase my gratitude by donating an acrylic painting as a tribute to their tireless efforts. Art as a medium has always inspired me to express more than words. I hope that all of us can come together and give these unsung heroes the care they deserve in every way possible.”

Sharing his thoughts Santanu Mishra, co-founder and executive trustee, Smile Foundation said, “Through this unique fundraiser, we will enable artists, celebrities, and students to come forward and help raise donations to meet the current health objectives of the nation. By showcasing artwork, we will enable consumers to purchase the art and be part of a larger movement wherein their contributions will be utilised to provide for hygiene kits in different parts of the country. This campaign is at the heart of our philosophy of ‘Civic Driven Change’ wherein we all come forward and extend support in the toughest of times.”

Shubhika from Papa Don’t Preach, who created a wall art in the shape of a bag with 3D embellishments and zari handwork said, “When art and heart come together, they create a combination of big energy and delicate butterfly effect. Just like music can save the world, I believe art can have a similar impact. I hope this artwork celebrates the Heartwork and true dedication of our unsung heroes as each one of us holds the power to make a difference in someone’s life with a little art backed by a deep big heart.”

During the four-week long campaign, visitors can view the dedicated gallery and upon successful purchase, the selected artwork will be delivered to the buyer.

