‘Palette… An Artist’s Odyssey’ to promote artworks, techniques in two-day art exhibition in Delhi

EdNet School of Art & Design, which is the art wing of EdNet Consultants, has announced the first edition of ‘Palette… An Artist’s Odyssey’, an “immersive exhibition-cum-art camp” for all art enthusiasts.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to a press release, the two-day event will take place July 16 and 17 at The Stainless Gallery in New Friends Colony, where guests will get a chance to witness the mixed media artwork of high school students from the art school, who are set to embark on their journey to study at top art and design institutions across the world in 2022.

ALSO READ | Beyond buffets and slots: Casinos double down on fine art

The exhibition is open to all, and there is no entry fee either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EdNet School of Art & Design (@ednetschoolofartanddesign)

Per the release, the event will have an “immersive display” of artworks, which are for both viewing as well as purchase, with the aim to target “young spectators, aspiring artists, art critics, and art enthusiasts”.

‘Palette’ promises to give art enthusiasts a chance to explore different art techniques such as charcoal, linocut, watercolours, paper mache, oil paints, pen and pastels, and others. On the first day of the exhibition, there will be an inauguration ceremony with chief guest Sandeep Marwah, which will be followed by art tours, networking with celebrated personalities in the art and design space, invigorating symposiums with eminent panelists such as the faculty of La Salle College of the Arts, Singapore, Aditi Khurana of School of Visual Arts, and Pooja Sood, Founding Member & Director of Khoj, among others, the release states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EdNet School of Art & Design (@ednetschoolofartanddesign)

On the second day, there will be a full-day art workshop for guests with EdNet’s art teachers and international artists providing free lessons on the basics of painting and sketching — such as block printing on fabric with rendering, craft central using origami and waste materials, miniature freehand watercolour canvas, and colour theory.

ALSO READ | Princess Diana sat for 35 hours over the course of 30 sittings for this ‘rare’ portrait

“Through this two-day convention, we aim to promote art — our one true religion — and help open the doors for talented and aspiring artists. Through the event, we will exhibit the eclectic, thought-provoking, and honest works of our current students of Grade 12. I believe that the young minds are the most fertile and need to be nurtured gently so that they understand and reach their own potential,” Niharika Sondhi, the managing director of EdNet Consultants, was quoted as saying in the release.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!