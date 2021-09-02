‘Got my first break very early because of Salman Khan’: Palak Muchhal

Palak Muchhal does not really need an introduction. With hits like Kaun Tujhe, Chahun Main Ya Naa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and many more in her kitty, the 29-year-old playback singer has won the hearts of both young and old with her melody.

While enjoying her fame, Palak believes that music is much more than just a career for her. Through music, she has been raising funds to help children with heart diseases undergo surgeries. In an email interaction with indianexpress.com, the singer spoke about her musical journey, charity work and her recent collaboration with a video-sharing app for a musical campaign.

Excerpts:

How has your musical journey been so far?

It has been like a dream come true. I belong to a non-musical Marwari family from Indore. My parents shifted to Mumbai for my career, to see me become a great singer one day. I never imagined that I would sing songs that would become so popular, and get the opportunity to know and work with so many talented people, artistes, directors and producers in the industry in such a short span of time. It feels surreal, because I got my first break very early in my career because of Salman Khan sir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

What inspired you to pursue music?

I feel music came to me as a gift from God. I started singing when I was just two-and-a-half years old. It was my mother who realised my talent and took a keen interest in my singing. I began training in Indian classical music at the age of four. I used to travel to Mumbai twice or thrice a month from Indore to learn from my teacher Satyanarayan Mishra Ji. I also learned Urdu which eventually helped me in my music. I am still taking training for voice culture from Brij Bhushan sir.

Tell us about your charity work.

Charity began ever since I realised that music is a gift to me from divinity. I always knew that singing is not a mere hobby or a career for me. It is much more than that. It is a power through which we can make a difference — you can change a life or save a life.

It all started with the Kargil War when I went from shop to shop to collect money for soldiers. After the mission of got over, a child came to me asking for money to get his heart surgery done. He had a hole in his heart, so in order to collect money for his operation, I decided to perform with my brother to raise funds. Then more patients started reaching out to us. After that, this one small initiative turned into ambition and a mission.

Every time we perform at concerts, all the proceedings go for surgeries of children suffering from heart diseases. So far, 2236 lives have been saved after collecting money from our concerts and there are still 423 patients on the waiting list to get the treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

The music industry has evolved over the years. But how would you describe this change — positive or negative?

I would say that the change is definitely positive. People have started accepting new voices and appreciating their talent. Music directors and producers in the industry have also started launching new singers and are giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills in front of the audience. Now, there is no monopoly. Anybody who is talented is getting an opportunity to work and there is a lot of space and scope for talented people to shine and grow. I think the entire atmosphere in the music industry is welcoming and encouraging and I appreciate every bit of it.

Also Read | Music is the only way to heal the world: Kailash Kher

Virtual concerts are part of the new normal. Do you miss performing at live concerts?

I really miss that, and also meeting my fans, too. I have been doing virtual concerts and have received a lot of love. A concert is not just a show for me, but a medium to contribute towards saving a life. So, everyone coming to my concert is contributing to saving a life and that makes me feel connected and makes us all connected to a common cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

Who are your favourite Indian musicians?

When I came to Mumbai, I had a long list of favourite music directors, producers and artistes with whom I wanted to work, at least once in my musical journey. I have been blessed to have ticked most of them already on my list. I cannot point out just one name as I have learnt from each one of them and I am grateful.

Tell us about your collaboration with Lomotif?

I am really excited about my collaboration with Lomotif’s new campaign – ‘You’ve been scouted’. It is giving people a huge opportunity to showcase their calibre and skills. I am always happy to associate with mediums that provide genuine platforms to talented people to showcase their calibre, skills and talent.

It will provide the younger generation with a record deal to work with a very well-known producer ‘Teddy Riley’, who can change their dreams into reality. I believe a lot of talented people will be benefited from this opportunity after participating in this campaign, and that is what makes me thrilled about this collaboration.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!