Hope other artistes working to promote indigenous art get inspired: Padma Shri awardee from Mizoram

Folk singer KC Runremsangi, who was recently conferred the Padma Shri, said that she had been promoting Mizo songs across the length and breadth of the country for over three decades.

The 59-year-old singer from Aizawl recounted that she had taken up singing and dancing as her “hobby” at an early age, but gradually her interest in music grew as people started taking a note of her talent.

“As a child, I would sing Mizo songs at church events and wedding ceremonies. People would appreciate my performance and that gave me confidence to pursue music as my profession,” she said.

She hoped that her award will inspire other artistes who wish to popularize indigenous art and culture.

Originally from Keitum village in Serchhip district, Runremsangi and her family moved to Aizawl in 1986, which marked the turning point in her career as she registered as a ‘B grade’ empanelled artist in All India Radio (AIR).

“Over the years, I recorded for AIR some 50-60 Mizo songs of different genres, including folk, gospel and love,” the artiste told PTI.

She joined the state art and culture department in 1992, and thereafter travelled across the country to “teach, perform and promote” Mizo folk songs and dance forms.

Nick named as ‘Queen of Mizo folk song’, Runremsangi was awarded ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi Award’ in 2017 for her contributions to the field of music.

The mother to an 18-year-old woman, the folk singer said that she was “thrilled” to have received the award, “without having applied for a nomination”.

“I was thrilled and rather surprised on being told that I have been selected for Padma Shri. There are no words to express my feelings. I am overjoyed. It is a surreal feeling,” she added.

