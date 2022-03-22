scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

Padma Awards 2022: From folk artists to painters, meet the awardees recognised for their work in the field of art and culture

Given across various disciplines, this year, the list includes 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shris

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2022 5:30:45 pm
Padma Awards 2022President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: President of India/Twitter)

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred the highly-revered Padma awards to 54 personalities on Monday. Given across various disciplines, this year, the list includes 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shris. No names were announced for Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Here are some of the awardees who were recognised for their distinguished work in the field of art and culture.

President Kovind bestowed the Padma Bhushan to Rashid Khan, an Indian classical musician belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, who has developed expertise in the use of sargams and sargam taankari.

Renowned Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa was accorded Padma Bhushan posthumously for her prominent role in the promotion and recognition of the Punjabi culture.

The President presented the Padma Shri honour to Durga Bai Vyam for her outstanding work in art. Based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, she is one of the foremost Pardhan Gond artists who has worked to regenerate the tribal art form. Her paintings are mostly rooted in her tribes and their myths, drawing inspiration for the folklores and myths.

Kaajee Singh ‘Vidyaarthee’ was accorded in the art field for his work towards the promotion of cultural music. Founder chairman of Samskriti Samrakshan Samsthaan, he has pioneered the growth of the instrument Shree Maadal and the traditional Maruni dance.

Well-known folk singer Ajita Srivastava was awarded the honour for her work to preserve, conserve and propagate the popular folklore of ‘kajli‘.

An expert in doll and toys making crafts, Konsam Ibomcha Singh was honoured for his distinguished work in preserving the century-old art of doll making of the Meiti community in Manipur. Singh, who has participated in various national exhibitions, is also a recipient of the Manipur State award.

A living legend of Swang, Bhagat, Nautanki, Rasiya and Raaslila folk traditions of North India, Pandit Ram Dayal Sharma was accorded in the field of art. Present guru of Samai-Khera Gharana, he utilises his art to raise awareness about various social issues.

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb was awarded posthumously in the art field. An accomplished scholar and player of the Nadaswaram, he was the first Asthana Nadswara Vidhwan of Sree Seeta Ramchandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam. He has performed in several temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Well-known artist Sheesh Ram was recognised for his paintings on national integration, women empowerment, Indian warfare and the history of Indian art that have been exhibited worldwide.

Ram Sahay Pandey is a folk artist from the Bundelkhand region who has earned the country honour with his work in the field of art. He is the founder of Bundeli Lok Nritya Natya Kala Parishad.

Carnatic music clarinet player AKC Natarajan was also awarded in art. Hailed as a living legend, he is a great performer and innovator and has performed widely across countries.

The President also conferred the honour to R Muthukkannammal for art. She is the only living Sadir dance exponent in India and serves as a repository of knowledge about the history of the dance form, Bharathanatyam. In the last 75 years, she has given over 1000 performances.

Darshanam Mogulaiah, who plays Kinnera to sing folk and heroic songs, was awarded for Art. Kinnera is a 500-year-old instrument made of bamboo.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi was awarded for his work in television and films based on ancient and modern literature and history.

Khalil Dhantejvi was honoured posthumously for championing the ascent of the Gujarati language in the Ghazal literature. His recitals in Gujarati and Urdu have been pivotal in bringing a newer audience to the Ghazal universe.

Dr Shyamamani Devi was accorded the honour for contributing to the systematic development of Odishi music and the codification of its grammar. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she has enthralled audiences with her 4,000 songs.

A Shehnai artist and Hindustani vocalist, Pandit S Ballesh Bhajanti was awarded for carrying forward the legacy of Benares Gharana style. He was bestowed the title of ‘Dakshina Bharat Bismillah Khan’ by Ustad Bismillah Khan himself.

Retired music composer and music director of All India Radio, Najibabad, Dr Madhuri Barthwal was recognised for the preservation and promotion of folk music and the culture of Uttarakhand.

