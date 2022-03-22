Padma Awards 2022: From folk artists to painters, meet the awardees recognised for their work in the field of art and culture

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred the highly-revered Padma awards to 54 personalities on Monday. Given across various disciplines, this year, the list includes 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shris. No names were announced for Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Here are some of the awardees who were recognised for their distinguished work in the field of art and culture.

President Kovind bestowed the Padma Bhushan to Rashid Khan, an Indian classical musician belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, who has developed expertise in the use of sargams and sargam taankari.

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Rashid Khan for Art. An Indian classical musician belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, he has developed expertise in the use of sargams and sargam taankari. pic.twitter.com/wkcnZQGrLW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Renowned Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa was accorded Padma Bhushan posthumously for her prominent role in the promotion and recognition of the Punjabi culture.

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Smt Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous) for Art. A renowned Punjabi folk singer, she played a prominent role in the promotion and recognition of the Punjabi culture. pic.twitter.com/PWlNF48wrA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

The President presented the Padma Shri honour to Durga Bai Vyam for her outstanding work in art. Based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, she is one of the foremost Pardhan Gond artists who has worked to regenerate the tribal art form. Her paintings are mostly rooted in her tribes and their myths, drawing inspiration for the folklores and myths.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt. Durga Bai Vyam for Art. She is a Pardhan Gond artist hailing from Madhya Pradesh. She has worked hard to regenerate the tribal art form. Her paintings are mostly drawn from the folklores and stories of her tribe and their myths. pic.twitter.com/iisPpE0QgF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Kaajee Singh ‘Vidyaarthee’ was accorded in the art field for his work towards the promotion of cultural music. Founder chairman of Samskriti Samrakshan Samsthaan, he has pioneered the growth of the instrument Shree Maadal and the traditional Maruni dance.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Kaajee Singh ‘Vidyaarthee’ for Art. Founder chairman of Samskriti Samrakshan Samsthaan in Kalimpong, which promotes folk cultural music and has pioneered the growth of the instrument Shree Maadal. pic.twitter.com/k3gDM3xpAw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Well-known folk singer Ajita Srivastava was awarded the honour for her work to preserve, conserve and propagate the popular folklore of ‘kajli‘.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Ajita Srivastava for Art. She is a well-known folk singer of Uttar Pradesh from Mirzapur. She is widely recognized to preserve, conserve and propagate the popular folklore of ‘Kajli’. pic.twitter.com/IFjT6lMrsY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

An expert in doll and toys making crafts, Konsam Ibomcha Singh was honoured for his distinguished work in preserving the century-old art of doll making of the Meiti community in Manipur. Singh, who has participated in various national exhibitions, is also a recipient of the Manipur State award.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh for Art. He is an expert in Doll and Toys making craft, a traditional craft of Manipur. A participant in various national exhibitions, he is recipient of Manipur State award for his contribution in handicraft. pic.twitter.com/jsooEqWTpH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

A living legend of Swang, Bhagat, Nautanki, Rasiya and Raaslila folk traditions of North India, Pandit Ram Dayal Sharma was accorded in the field of art. Present guru of Samai-Khera Gharana, he utilises his art to raise awareness about various social issues.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Pandit Ram Dayal Sharma for Art. A living legend of Nautanki, Swang, Bhagat, Raasleela and Rasiya forms, he is the present guru of Samai-Khera gharana. He utilises his art to raise awareness about social issues. pic.twitter.com/htig5XgtIc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb was awarded posthumously in the art field. An accomplished scholar and player of the Nadaswaram, he was the first Asthana Nadswara Vidhwan of Sree Seeta Ramchandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam. He has performed in several temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb (Posthumous) for Art. He was the first Asthana Nadswara Vidhwan of Sree Seeta Ramchandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam. He performed Nadswaram in many temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. pic.twitter.com/eG9m3zoK98 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Well-known artist Sheesh Ram was recognised for his paintings on national integration, women empowerment, Indian warfare and the history of Indian art that have been exhibited worldwide.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Sheesh Ram for Art. A well-known artist, his paintings on national integration, women empowerment, Indian warfare, history of Indian art have been exhibited in India and abroad. pic.twitter.com/htqoRh2nCX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Ram Sahay Pandey is a folk artist from the Bundelkhand region who has earned the country honour with his work in the field of art. He is the founder of Bundeli Lok Nritya Natya Kala Parishad.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Ram Sahay Pandey for Art. A folk artist from the Bundelkhand region, he has represented India in many countries. He is the founder of Bundeli Lok Nritya Natya Kala Parishad. pic.twitter.com/F0MRRjGNc2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Carnatic music clarinet player AKC Natarajan was also awarded in art. Hailed as a living legend, he is a great performer and innovator and has performed widely across countries.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri A.K.C. Natarajan for Art. A senior carnatic music exponent, he has performed widely in India and abroad. A great performer and innovator, he is hailed as a living legend. pic.twitter.com/hkLKcVMNII — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

The President also conferred the honour to R Muthukkannammal for art. She is the only living Sadir dance exponent in India and serves as a repository of knowledge about the history of the dance form, Bharathanatyam. In the last 75 years, she has given over 1000 performances.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt R Muthukkannammal for Art. She is the only living Sadir dance exponent in India and serves as a repository of knowledge about the history of Bharathanatyam. She has given over 1000 performances in the last 75 years. pic.twitter.com/rECDOMiSQm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Darshanam Mogulaiah, who plays Kinnera to sing folk and heroic songs, was awarded for Art. Kinnera is a 500-year-old instrument made of bamboo.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Darshanam Mogulaiah for Art. He is an artist who sings folk and heroic songs by playing Kinnera, a 500-year-old instrument made of bamboo. pic.twitter.com/M9KzwZ1ZCN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi was awarded for his work in television and films based on ancient and modern literature and history.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi for Art. He is a filmmaker who has been recognised for his work in television and films based on ancient and modern literature and history. pic.twitter.com/962D6mSgOP — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Khalil Dhantejvi was honoured posthumously for championing the ascent of the Gujarati language in the Ghazal literature. His recitals in Gujarati and Urdu have been pivotal in bringing a newer audience to the Ghazal universe.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (posthumous) for Arts. He championed the ascent of Gujarati language in the Ghazal literature. His recitals in Gujarati and Urdu have been pivotal in bringing newer audience to the Ghazal universe. pic.twitter.com/8fPCxZV23r — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Dr Shyamamani Devi was accorded the honour for contributing to the systematic development of Odishi music and the codification of its grammar. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she has enthralled audiences with her 4,000 songs.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Shyamamani Devi for Art. She made major contributions to the systematic development of Odishi music and the codification of its grammar. She has enthralled audiences with her over 4,000 songs in a career spanning more than 7 decades. pic.twitter.com/MIPML4Ryz0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

A Shehnai artist and Hindustani vocalist, Pandit S Ballesh Bhajanti was awarded for carrying forward the legacy of Benares Gharana style. He was bestowed the title of ‘Dakshina Bharat Bismillah Khan’ by Ustad Bismillah Khan himself.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Pandit S. Ballesh Bhajantri for Art. A Shehnai artist and Hindustani vocalist, he carries forward the legacy of Benares Gharana style. He was bestowed the title of ‘Dakshina Bharat Bismillah Khan” by Ustad Bismillah Khan himself. pic.twitter.com/S3oy94hidf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

Retired music composer and music director of All India Radio, Najibabad, Dr Madhuri Barthwal was recognised for the preservation and promotion of folk music and the culture of Uttarakhand.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Madhuri Barthwal for Art. A retired music composer and music director of All India Radio, Najibabad, she is recognised for the preservation and promotion of folk music and the culture of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/FEOQy7owki — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

