Out in the Woods

A story about a wicked witch, who lives in a candy cottage, and two children wandering lost in the woods, Hansel and Gretel, will meet your personal nightmares in a theatrical production that is travelling through India this month and next. Titled h.g., it has been created by Switzerland-based company, Trickster-p, and requires audience members to travel alone through nine designed rooms wearing headphones while the major themes of the fairy tale — sounds and silences, bones and flesh, food and hunger — play out. Presented by Sandbox Collective and supported by Pro Helvetia, the Swiss Arts Council, h.g. will be staged in Delhi, Pondicherry, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Advertising

“h.g. as well as Hansel’s and Gretel’s fairy tale has the character of the initiatory path in which the audience has to overcome a witch and a dark forest to get rid of the situation in a positive way,” says Cristina Galbiati, who has conceptualised the performance with Ilija Luginbühl. The immersive installation pivots around sound, space and smells. “The recording technique we use allows for a realistic three-dimensional sound reproduction. Another fundamental element is the use of scents that activates the olfactory sphere. Unlike sight, which is the most immediate sense that we also use in our daily lives, sound and smell are linked to something very instinctive and primordial and, as such, allow us to work at a deeper level of consciousness,” says Galbiati. h.g. has been translated into eight languages and presented in 20 countries in Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

A long interest in the fairy tale worlds of archetypes and adventures led Galbiati and Luginbühl towards the Grimm Brothers’ Hansel and Gretel. “Although it was born as a fairy tale dedicated to childhood, Hansel and Gretel does not hide the cruelty and brutality. In today’s Europe, we tend to sweeten everything that is destined for childhood, almost to paint a perfect world and to deny that the negative exists. On the contrary, the primordial meaning of the fairy tale is precisely to affirm the duplicity of life: positive and negative are there and it is necessary to learn to live with both,” says Galbiati.

She and Luginbühl, who are trained in physical theatre, founded their company, Trickster-p in Switzerland in 2002. Ever since, they have focussed on placing the audience at the centre of their works of art. “A trickster is one who deceives but, at the same time, in mythology, is a link between the human and the divine. He is the one who steals fire from the gods to bring it to men, but who always does so with the lightness of the rascal. We like the idea that a contemporary artistic project must open new keys to interpretation without losing sight of the lightness and the ability to speak to different audiences,” says Galbiati. In 2017, Trickster-p was awarded the Swiss Theatre Prize, one of the most important awards for theatre in Switzerland.

Advertising

Galbiati adds that the aim of h.g. is not to faithfully recount the fairy tale, but evoke some archetypes. “The fairy tale is a pretext. We all have within us a house to leave, a forest to cross and a witch to meet. Meeting the public through an artistic work is never a one-way process: it means giving something and at the same time receiving something in return,” she says.

At Oddbird Theatre and Foundation, New Delhi, September 4-8. For details, visit: oddbird.org