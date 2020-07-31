After 20 years, why Oprah Winfrey is not on her magazine cover

For the first time in 20 years, Oprah Winfrey is not on the cover of her eponymous magazine, O, The Oprah Magazine. Instead, it features Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African-American aspiring nurse who was fatally shot on March 13, 2020 after Louisville police barged into her apartment as a part of a narcotics raid. However, no drugs were found on Taylor and she was pronounced dead on spot.
Not only does Winfrey dedicate her cover to Taylor, she has also penned down a powerful essay writing at length about the unfairness of it all.
#BreonnaTaylor for @oprahmagazine pic.twitter.com/dsG3zMHq0g
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 30, 2020
“She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter,” she writes. “I think about Breonna Taylor often. She was the same age as the two daughter-girls from my school in South Africa who’ve been quarantining with Stedman and me since March. In all their conversations I feel the promise of possibilities,” she adds.
She concludes with, “Their whole lives shine with the light of hopefulness. That was taken away from Breonna in such a horrifying manner. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”
