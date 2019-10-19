Once Upon A Time...

What are the sweetest and the harshest things in the world? Three princesses set out to find the answer, helped by a group of children who had gathered at the British Council Library in Pune to listen to storyteller Emily Hennesey.

“A pot of honey is as sweet as sunshine,” said one child. “A kitten that nestles in your arms,” added another to the list of sweet delights. The children were quickest with suggestions, while the adults, who filled the last rows of chairs, tried to catch up.

She took them on a magical trip of four stories whose characters included an ageing queen, a petulant king, a lovesick prince, dresses of beaten silver, gold and swan feathers, a boy called Butterball and a troll hag.

Hennesey, whose Swedish background, has gifted her with a mine of Norse mythology and Scandinavian folktales, has been touring through India with her bag of tales. She has been researching stories from the subcontinent for several years, having spent months with Kathakali artistes in Kerala, learnt Tibetan Buddhist folktales in Ladakh, and worked at the Kattaikkuttu School in Tamil Nadu. Hennesey performed at Kathakar 2019, a festival in Delhi, where she presented a story on Goddess Kali.

Hennesey has studied theatre at the University of Kent as well as trained in performance storytelling with a range of masters, from Vayu Naidu to Ben Haggarty to Indian Pandvani performer, Ritu Verma. Her personal anecdotes, such as going to the dark forest in Sweden with her grandmother to pluck mushrooms, added another layer to the storytelling. “My grandmother would say that the trees fallen on the forest floor had been ‘smashed by great troll feet’,” she told her wide-eyed listeners. “Always carry a knife, needle and thread when you are in the forests of Sweden,” she added.

Hennesey has previously performed at the British Museum, Soho Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe and Royal Opera House, among others, but young children can still surprise her. After she recounted a dark fantasy tale in which a woman is chopped up and cooked in boiling water, a little boy said, “It wasn’t scary, it was funny.” Fortunately, the tale turned out well for the hero and he lived happily ever after.