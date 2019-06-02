Once Upon a Film

Rampaat means speed. After the success of Marathi films such as Sairat, Time Pass and Balak-Palak, director Ravi Jadhav began to receive calls and messages from young people who claimed to be experts at acting and dancing and wanted to work in films. “In the villages, specially those in Maharashtra, youngsters look up to film stars and believe that, if they get a chance in the industry, they’ll also become stars overnight. They are fascinated by the glamorous life but fail to see their hard work and sacrifices. To let people know that there’s a lot more to offer to acting, I decided to make a film on this subject,” he says. Jadhav’s past films include National-Award winners Natrang, Mitraa and The Landscape.

Rampaat is about the real journey to stardom, which, says the director is not less than that of a rollercoaster ride. The film is based on the journey and the struggles of two youngsters from small villages of Maharashtra and what happens to them: do they get stardom in a day, do they have to struggle, and what does struggle mean? Abhinay Berde, son of legendary actors Priya Berde and Lakshmikant Berde, is playing the character of Mithun, while Kahmira Pardeshi, who is playing Munni, has done many ads and worked for a few south-Indian films. “She came from Pune to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor and both share a lot of similarities with the characters in the film,” says the filmmaker.

From a mill worker to a National Award winner, it has been an eventful journey for Jadhav, who is from Dombivali and initially distributed newspapers and worked in a mill. He pursued a commercial art degree and later joined an ad agency, travelling the world as the creative director and bagging many awards. “While travelling, I used to take Marathi books along. I soon realised that the art of storytelling that I have learned in advertising can also be used in making films. But film direction is a full-time job. I quit my job to commence work in the field of film direction and was fortunate enough to get support from my family and friends. I was inspired by Ganpat Patil and started writing about Nacha, a character from Tamasha. Someone recommended me to create a film on the novel Natrang and this is how my first film happened. I won the National Award for that and never had to go back to advertising,” he recalls.

Later, he received three National Awards for Balgandharva and did films like Balak-Palak with Ritesh Deshmukh. Time-pass became the first highest grossing Marathi film and Mitraa got the National Award for the best short film.

Jadhav says he loves to experiment and make different genres of films, finding stories from history, literature and novels among others to some common day-to-day happenings. “Connection with the right film at the right time is what I feel is necessary to make films,” he adds. Hard work, patience, perseverance, and excellence are qualities to achieve success, believes the filmmaker. “The people, who know their art and practise it, know how to craft it. If they know what they are doing and work constantly in that direction, they will definitely succeed,” he says.