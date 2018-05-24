On Board, Designs for a Better Tomorrow

(Clockwise from left) HighDR8; AnnYaan; Jugnoo (Clockwise from left) HighDR8; AnnYaan; Jugnoo

After seeing how his mother, who suffers from depression, often forgot to turn off the gas cylinder, 26-year-old Zuberan Ahmed has designed an unmanned drone called Nimbus 103, which he is showcasing at an exhibition, “Design Premiere 2018”, at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre. Nimbus 103 comes with fire-fighting abilities and real-time surveillance to reduce response time for fire tenders. It can reach places that are not accessible by fire fighters and deploys 10 bottles of a special liquid to extinguish fires. Ahmed is one of the 21 students graduating from the Department of Industrial Design at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi, who are showcasing innovative products surrounding hospitality, social innovation, mobility, education, sports and healthcare, among others.

Having researched extensively on the mid-day meal schemes in cities and villages, another student, Nitul Das, 25, came up with a food delivery system called AnnYaan. It is a customised truck made out of Bolero, a popular vehicle in small towns and villages, with an expandable kitchen and storage system. He says, “In villages, there are issues that need big consideration, like how teachers get involved in cooking and bringing groceries. Their teaching gets disturbed and they are doing this because they are not getting workers. The salary of workers is merely Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000. This van will serve four to five schools at a time in a village and will let teachers do their job — teach.” Designed on the lines of a food truck, the van will be parked at the gram panchayat area, where a cook will ensure that nutritional requirements are met. A helper and a driver will deliver to all schools.



Talking about the exhibition that showcases 20 innovative designs by 21 students, Aditi Singh, Asst Prof of Industrial Design and the show’s coordinator, says, “Industrial design is about creating mass-produced goods. This exhibition is the last semester of our course, which is a part of the masters in design programme. Spread over 16 weeks, the students conceptualise and research their prototype and design, and bring out the final product.”

A trekking enthusiast, Aditya Shahakar has come with a solution for mountaineers at high altitudes. His idea is a bottle called HighDR8 for difficult zones in the mountains where water is scarce. Having already been sponsored by Mountain Dew and PepsiCo, the bottle promises to keep water in liquid form, using two heating mechanisms, one being a catalytic heater-based mechanism and the other a chemical energy-based heating system to turn water from ice. “It can be used by military personnel and locals residents living in colder areas. When one goes to higher altitudes, the problem that mountaineers face after 4,000 to 5,000 metre is that whatever water they carry freezes. The current apparatus used by them is the burner system, which has to be installed at base camps and is also heavy to carry,” he says.

Having taught government school children in her hometown Gwalior and noticed how they would steal electricity from the main line, Radhika Ojha has developed Jugnoo, a DIY kit that enables children in rural areas to make their own solar study lights while providing them with an illumination solution. Like a toy, the lamp can be carried anywhere, be charged during the day through a solar panel and has a stick with LED. The shade of the lamp can be made from an origami kit provided alongside. “The government provides children uniforms, books and shoes in rural areas. But I found that children have trouble studying at night because there is no light,” she says.

The exhibition is on till today at India Habitat Centre, Delhi

