Old letters of Princess Diana touching upon her personal life sold at an auction

A collection of Princess Diana’s letters have been sold at an auction for £82,000 (approximately ₹5,953,136.77). A report in Tatler confirms that the notes were sent by the late Princess to Roger Bramble, a family friend. The same report states the letters date from 1990 to 1997, and apparently for the past 24 years, were hidden in cupboard in the Bramble family. The letters were auctioned with the intention to show the real, wonderful, and not-too publicised side of the Princess.

“We have been concerned that contemporary portrayals of Diana may become accepted wisdom in the minds of the public. We believe these letters reveal the writer to be an affectionate, cultivated, and delightful human being and that their wider publication could only do credit to their author,” the family said in a statement, as per an InStyle report.

The proceeds will be split among the charities she was involved with, like Benesh International Endowment Fund and the English National Ballet, Opera Rara, Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra. The letters provide subtle clues to her life. The report states that in one of them, she referred to the Queen as ‘the boss’. In the note, which dates back to October 19, 1995, the late Princess wrote she probably made the then Lord High Sheriff of Westminster, Mr Bramble, late for an appointment with The Queen. “I just hope your arrival at Westminster Abbey was before the Boss [The Queen] and if not, I expect to have been mentioned in the excuses!” it reads, the report quotes.

In another letter, dated August 1996, she expressed gratitude to Bramble for taking her out for lunch. It was a “much welcome distraction” supposedly from her divorce with Prince Charles. This was sold for £7,800 (approximately ₹7,76,850).

“People just love Diana, she was enormously popular. You learn a lot more about her as a person from reading these letters. You see her character and personality and intelligence come out,” Mimi Connell of David Lay Auctions said, as per the InStyle report.

