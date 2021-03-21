scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads

Noted Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra dies at 86; Naveen Patnaik condoles

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over her death and paid tributes to the departed soul while recalling her contribution in promoting Odissi dance

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar |
March 21, 2021 12:31:23 pm
odissi dancerm Laxmipriya Mohapatra, Laxmipriya Mohapatra passes away, Laxmipriya Mohapatra dead, indianexpress, naveen patnaikLaxmipriya Mohapatra, eminent Odissi dancer, was 86. (Source: Likun Choudhury/Facebook)

Noted Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the wife of legendary classical dancer Kelucharan Mohapatra, has died due to old age-related
ailments, family sources said on Sunday. She was 86.

Mohapatra died at her residence here around 11.20 pm on Saturday, they said.

She is survived by her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra, who are also Odissi dance gurus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Starting her dancing career at an early age at the Annapurna Theatre in Puri in 1947, Laxmipriya came in contact
with Kelucharan Mohapatra at the Annapurna Theatre-B in Cuttack.

ALSO READ |Odissi’s spirituality inspires me, says Ileana Citaristi

Though he was an expert in Odissi and Gotipua dance forms, Kelucharan was then performing as a tabla player in the theatre. They got married in 1947. Later, Laxmipriya quit her profession. She has also acted in four Odia movies.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over her death and paid tributes to the departed soul while recalling her contribution in promoting Odissi dance.

He announced a state funeral for Mohapatra at Swargadwar in Puri.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vaani kapoor photos, janhvi kapoor photos, alia bhatt birthday photos, ananya panday photos, shilpa shetty photos, bollywood style file, bollywood latest photos
From Vaani Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (15 Mar-21 Mar)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement