scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Odisha artist, Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, gets UAE’s golden visa

The artist has received the UAE's coveted 'golden visa' or long-term residence visa for 10 years

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar |
June 30, 2021 12:00:34 pm
Mona BiswarupaMona Biswarupa Mohanty is an artist from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. (Source: monnerisms/ Instagram)

Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, an artist from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, has received the UAE’s coveted ‘golden visa’ or long-term residence visa for 10 years.

The long-term cultural visa is granted to talents in the fields of arts, creative industries, literature and culture, heritage history and cognitive studies. It enables foreigners to live, work and study in the West Asian country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Mona Biswarupa Mona Biswarupa has a diploma in fine arts from the School of Art and Crafts. (Source: monnerisms/ Instagram)

In 2019, the UAE implemented the new system, in which these visas are issued for five or 10 years and renewed automatically. Mohanty is the first Odia artist to receive the UAE’s golden visa, according to a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Mohanty has been living in Dubai since 2007, worked in the academic field and in the design industry for about eight years. She is a self-employed art practitioner registered with the Dubai Economic Department. She has a diploma in fine arts from the School of Art and Crafts, Baripada, apart from bachelors and masters degrees.

Also Read |World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks

“A long-term residency gives me an opportunity for a more meaningful cultural exchange and possibilities of working on collaborative projects with other artists,” Mohanty said.

“I see this as an opportunity to represent my country and culture and mingle with other cultures to contribute to the ever-growing global cultural heritage,” she added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty can ace any look with oodles of elegance; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X