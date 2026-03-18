‘I have 200 pairs’: Take a tour of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s viral shoe wall and the secret to her minimalist sanctuary in Mumbai

Recently, during her visit to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Mumbai residence, director Farah Khan offered viewers an unfiltered peek into a space that feels personal, yet practical, with a hint of luxury.

“You are the first person coming to my house,” Nushrratt says warmly as she ushers her guests, Farah and her cook Dilip, in. Despite being a mainstream Bollywood star, her home doesn’t scream opulence for the sake of it. Instead, it radiates a carefully curated comfort, with a mix of soft glamour, functionality and warmth.

One of the first highlights is the expansive balcony. As Farah looks out and exclaims, “Look at the sunset,” the camera captures a sweeping view of the city skyline. The outdoor space doubles up as a workout zone.

“This is my gym section. Outdoor,” Nushrratt explains, pointing to the equipment neatly arranged against the backdrop of the open sky.

The balcony isn’t just for burpees and battle ropes. There’s also a cosy seating corner. (Source: Instagram/Nushrratt Bharuccha) The balcony isn’t just for burpees and battle ropes. There’s also a cosy seating corner. (Source: Instagram/Nushrratt Bharuccha)

Farah, impressed, adds, “There is an outdoor gym as well. Not to miss.”

The balcony isn’t just for burpees and battle ropes. There’s also a cosy seating corner. “Yes, when I get tired, I am chilling here. And there is AC, so I don’t have to die,” Nushrratt jokes.

But how can designing a home with spaces for both productivity and unwinding help individuals manage stress and maintain emotional balance? According to Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, “Designing a home that intentionally includes spaces for productivity as well as rest can play a powerful role in regulating stress. Psychologically, environments influence how our brain switches between ‘doing’ mode and ‘resting’ mode. When someone has a defined area for work or creative output, it helps the mind focus and stay organised.”

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Equally important are spaces meant purely for unwinding, she notes, whether it’s a corner for reading, fitness, or simply doing nothing. These areas signal safety and relaxation to the nervous system, allowing the body to step out of the constant performance mindset. Over time, this separation can reduce burnout and emotional fatigue.

Clean lines and soft tones

Stepping into the main living area, Farah says, “I am loving the vibe of this house.”

The interiors lean towards understated luxury featuring neutral palettes, uncluttered surfaces and thoughtfully chosen accents. There’s a sense of symmetry and order, suggesting someone who enjoys visual calm. The layout flows easily from living to dining, making it perfect for intimate gatherings, or, as seen in the episode, spontaneous momo tastings and Bohra-style mutton feasts.

The glam room

If there’s one room that truly steals the spotlight, it’s Nushrratt’s walk-in wardrobe, specifically, her shoe wall.

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“I am a perfume freak,” she says, opening the doors to a space that resembles a luxury boutique. Shelves are stacked with meticulously arranged heels, sandals and boots, all organised with near-military precision.

About a year and a half ago, a photo of her shoe collection went viral. “I had 187 shoes,” she reveals. “And now it’s 200 plus at least now, guys. Because I love shoes.”

Towering stilettos, some going up to six-and-a-half or even seven inches, dominate the collection. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) Towering stilettos, some going up to six-and-a-half or even seven inches, dominate the collection. (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Farah, visibly stunned, asks, “So you bought a special house for shoes?” Nushrratt laughs it off but admits, “Because I love shoes. I wear all of them.”

Towering stilettos, some going up to six-and-a-half or even seven inches, dominate the collection. “I rehearse in high heels. I need to be really confident,” she says, explaining how she’s mastered the art of running and even dancing in sky-high footwear.

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On such collections hold emotional value for individuals, psychotherapist Khangarot mentions that they often carry emotional meaning because “they reflect choice, taste, and parts of a person’s identity that feel uniquely theirs.” Whether it’s shoes, perfumes, books, or any other item, collections are rarely just about the objects themselves; they often hold memories, moods, and moments attached to different phases of life. Psychologically, these items can become extensions of self-expression. They allow individuals to communicate who they are, what they enjoy, and how they see themselves, even in private spaces.

“Collections can also contribute to a sense of control and comfort. Over time, these items may reflect growth, evolving confidence, and personal style. In that way, they quietly mirror aspects of identity — what someone values, what makes them feel good about themselves, and how they choose to present themselves to the world,” states Khangarot.

A kitchen rooted in Bohra tradition

Beyond the glam lies the heart of the home: the kitchen, where Nushrratt’s mother, Tasneem, holds court.

When asked about her roots, Nushrratt shares, “Yes, I am Bohra Muslim.” And that identity comes alive in the food. On the day of the shoot, the family prepares a traditional Bohra mutton dish called “Ub curry,” a recipe passed down from her mother and aunt.

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“This is a dish made by mom and mom’s sister, which is my favourite dish,” she says.

There’s also a gluten-free twist to Nihari, made with cassava flour instead of the usual wheat, a telling detail about how the family adapts tradition to modern dietary needs.

A home that mirrors her journey

Throughout the tour, snippets of Nushrratt’s career surface, but the home feels far removed from the chaos of film sets and award nights. Instead, this space feels like a sanctuary. It balances the high-glam life of red carpets with the grounded reality of family dinners and sunset workouts.

There are no overwhelming chandeliers or gold-plated statements. The luxury here lies in personal touches, a perfectly aligned shoe rack, a balcony breeze, and a mother’s recipe simmering on the stove.