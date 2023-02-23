scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Noted dancer Kanak Rele, who gave academic status to Mohiniyattam, dies

Rele, conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2013, is survived by husband Yatindra Rele, son Rahul, daughter-in-law and Bharatanatyam exponent Uma, and two grandchildren.

Kanak Rele
Listen to this article
Noted dancer Kanak Rele, who gave academic status to Mohiniyattam, dies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Known as one of India’s most inventive classical dancers and pioneering dance educationists, Mohiniyattam exponent Kanak Rele, who played a significant role in bringing a systematic structure, academic veracity and much currency to Mohiniyattam, besides propagating female roles in Kathakali, died morning in Mumbai. She was 85.

Rele, conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2013, is survived by husband Yatindra Rele, son Rahul, daughter-in-law and Bharatanatyam exponent Uma, and two grandchildren.

Born in Gujarat, Rele’s mother moved to Santineketan with the child, then five years old, after her husband’s death — Rele’s uncle, a painter, lived in Santiniketan, and it was here, amid art and aesthetics, that Rele developed interest in dance, especially the commanding Kathakali, the compelling classical art form native to Kerala and known for its elaborate costumes and repertoire that’s seeped in martial arts. Rele trained in the male-dominated art form since she was seven, under Guru Panchali Karunakara Panicker, besides getting rigorous training in Bharatanatyam.

But Bharatanatyam was not connecting with her being. Mohiniyattam, which Rele always watched in awe, was beckoning her, probably because of her training in Kathakali and Mohiniyattam’s connect with Kerala.

With roots in Natya Shastra, Mohiniyattam’s history is tied with Vishnu taking on a female avatar and presenting this erotic, delicate dance for good to win over evil.

Rele’s shift to Mohiniyattam was also significant because she began learning it at age 28, in 1965, after she was married and a few years after the long decade when Mohiniyattam was vilified as being a devadasi dance form, linked to prostitution and thus banned under the colonial rule (from 1931 to 1938). By 1940, the ban was partially lifted but the sociopolitical strife and much conversation and dissent around it led to a restored curiosity and interest in the art form.

Once Rele began with Mohiniyattam, she never looked back. She began learning under Kalamandalam Rajalakshmi, travelled to Kerala on a Sangeet Natak Akademi grant to study various Mohiniyattam dancers in the state. Rele’s own subsequent choreography focussed on making the mythology contemporary and presenting a more modern version of the centuries-old stories.

Advertisement

In her performances, the nayika was a strong character, not just a lovelorn woman, anguished and waiting for the nayaka. She also met renowned poet and dramatist Kavalam Narayana Panikkar, who asked her to discard the Carnatic mode and attempt using Sopaana Sangeetam, the music form that developed in temples of Kerala, with her dance.

But while Rele was dancing and performing and going through the rigour of learning the art form in the manner of oral legacy, she also decided to document and create an academic structure for Mohiniyattam. She created the Nalanda Dance Research Centre in 1966, and the Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalay in 1972.

Rele then worked towards getting Nalanda affiliated to the University of Mumbai. Thanks to the efforts, those learning Mohiniyattam can now have a formal degree in the art form.

Also Read
Mumbai, Mumbai art gallery, art gallery, Mumbai visually challenged, visually challenged, mumbai tactile aids, tactile aids, Mumba DAG Modern, DAG Modern, mumbai news
Please touch the art
Amritpex 2023
Amritpex 2023: National Philatelic Exhibition draws in huge crowd, Piyush...
Ustad Rais Khan, Sitar Maestro, Ustad rais khan dead, Ustad rais khan passes away, ustad rais khan dies, rais khan dead, rais khan death, talk, indian express
Ustad Rais Khan (1939-2017): The Man Who Made the Sitar Sing
Iconic works by MF Husain, SH Raza to highlight AstaGuru's modern Indian ...
Advertisement

According to noted Mohiniyattam exponent Bharati Shivaji, Rele resurrected Mohiniyattam by giving it a scholastic bent. “Being an outsider, someone who wasn’t from Kerala, it’s so important to understand Kanak Rele’s remarkable contribution to give Mohiniyattam an academic status. Second, at a time when female roles in Kathakali were not very well-known, she propagated them. And I am talking of times that were extremely challenging. One has to give it to her, in the way she worked for the dance form.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 04:08 IST
Next Story

Kerala: Anti-graft sleuths uncover relief fund racket

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani’s lehenga for sangeet ceremony took 4000 hours to craft, had 98000 sparkling swarovski crystals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close