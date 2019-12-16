It has been quite a transition from classical singing to Bollywood for us: Nooran sisters

The Nooran Sisters are known for their songs from Alia Bhatt-starrer, Highway. The Nooran Sisters are known for their songs from Alia Bhatt-starrer, Highway.

Jyoti Nooran and Sultana Nooran — popularly known as the Nooran sisters — are best known for their powerful song Patakha Guddi from the film Highway. Over the years, they went on to sing in movies like Sultan, Mirzya, Dangal and most recently Bharat. Born in a musical family, the duo is best known for their mesmerising voice and soulful performances, and their recent performance at the DLF Mall of India’s Noida Juke Box was no less.

In an email interaction with indianexpress.com, the sisters talk about their music, upcoming projects and what keeps them going.

Your Bollywood break was in 2004 with Highway and you recently sang in Bharat (2019) — how has your journey been?

The journey has been great for us. As artistes, we have grown a lot since our first break. If we talk about change, music has evolved to keep pace with people’s preferences. Different genres have come up and each has its importance. Various remixes of our independent albums will continue to be made. Of course, it has been quite a transition from classical singing to Bollywood music for us.

You have sung many Bollywood numbers; which has been your favourite?

All our songs are close to our heart; but if we have to choose one, it will be Patakha Guddi from Highway. We continue to sing and audiences seem to enjoy it too.

Bollywood has explored Sufi music to a great extent. Do you feel it has somewhere also helped the genre become mainstream?

Yes, we do believe that Bollywood has helped in popularising Sufi music to become mainstream.

How would you describe Sufi music?

Sufi music is an art form that represents spirituality. Sufi is like smoke from incense sticks that keeps spreading even after the flame is snuffed out. It’s a huge power. It doesn’t matter how much you speak about it, there is always more. Whoever you believe in, be it Wahe Guruji, Ishwar or Allah, you come to a lot closer to the divine power when you start believing in Sufism.

Unlike a few years ago, there are quite a few platforms for independent artistes now. What is your biggest challenge?

As an artiste, we believe many opportunities are available for independent artistes in the industry. With hard work and talent, one can overcome any challenge coming one’s way.

You recently performed in the city; how do you prepare for your performances?

We received an overwhelming response. More than recording for a song in a studio, we love to perform on stage. We prepared for Sufi Kalams and Bollywood songs for the performance.

What has kept you going until now? Your biggest strength/inspiration?

Our biggest inspiration/strength has been our father. Whatever we have learned till now is from him. We used to do riyaaz at 4 am before heading to school. Upon return, we rehearsed entire sargams, qawwalis and songs. Even if we do something new today, he makes us rehearse it.

A music director you wish to work with?

We wish to work with AR Rahman again in the future.

What keeps you busy these days?

We are working on our album that will feature around eight songs. We have also recorded a song with Arijit Singh, and one for a new movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

