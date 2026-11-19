Vincent van Gogh’s 1890 painting Châtaigniers en fleurs sells for $190.4 million (Photo credit: Sotheby’s) Vincent van Gogh’s 1890 painting Châtaigniers en fleurs sells for $190.4 million (Photo credit: Sotheby’s)

Vincent van Gogh’s 1890 painting Châtaigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) fetched $190.4 million at a Sotheby’s Evening Sale in New York, setting a new record for the Dutch post-impressionist painter.

According to the auction house, the sale went through following the settlement of a dispute between the seller — Blaquier-Arrieta family, which had owned it for more than half a century, and the heirs of a previous Jewish owner — Samuel Fischer, a German publisher who reportedly acquired the work in Paris in 1909. Fischer’s family sold the painting in 1936 during the Nazi era.

Van Gogh painted the work soon after relocating from Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where he was getting treated for his mental health crisis, to Auvers-sur-Oise, a commune on the outskirts of Paris. The move was aimed at living closer to his brother Theo, who lived in Paris.