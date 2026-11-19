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Vincent van Gogh’s 1890 painting Châtaigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) fetched $190.4 million at a Sotheby’s Evening Sale in New York, setting a new record for the Dutch post-impressionist painter.
According to the auction house, the sale went through following the settlement of a dispute between the seller — Blaquier-Arrieta family, which had owned it for more than half a century, and the heirs of a previous Jewish owner — Samuel Fischer, a German publisher who reportedly acquired the work in Paris in 1909. Fischer’s family sold the painting in 1936 during the Nazi era.
Van Gogh painted the work soon after relocating from Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where he was getting treated for his mental health crisis, to Auvers-sur-Oise, a commune on the outskirts of Paris. The move was aimed at living closer to his brother Theo, who lived in Paris.
The painting “dates from the extraordinary period of creative intensity that marked the final two months of the artist’s life, and is among the most important works from this period to remain in private hands,” Sotheby’s said.
The heirs, while previously opposing the sale, had argued that Fischer’s family sold the painting under duress in order to cope with the losses incurred under the Nazis.
Announcing the resolution, Sotheby’s stated: “In recognition of the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution.”
The auction record for the most expensive painting by van Gogh was previously held by his 1888 painting, “Orchard with Cypresses”, which sold for $117.2 million at a Christie’s sale in New York in 2022.
The sale featured a total of 12 masterpieces from the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection.