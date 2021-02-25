New normal? ‘Green Pass’ opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

A drone picture shows the venue where a concert by Israeli singer Nurit Galron is taking place for people who were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or those with presumed immunity had to show their "Green Pass" to enter, at Yarkon park. (Photo: Reuters)

It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal – a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against covid-19. The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease.

Attendees were required to show a “green pass”, a government-validated certificate showing they had received both doses of the vaccine more than a week prior to the event or that they had recovered from covid-19 and had presumed immunity.

A senior resident wears a mask and shows his “Green Pass”. (Photo: Reuters) A senior resident wears a mask and shows his “Green Pass”. (Photo: Reuters)

The passes are valid for six months from the time of full vaccination. ” it provides protection, but also a feeling of comfort t sit among people who are vaccinated,” said Doron Zicher, a retired businessman who was preparing to watch Israeli singe Nurit Galron perform at dusk in Yarkon Park.

Members of the audience wear masks and listen to music after showing their “Green Pass”, a pass for those vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter a live performance by an Israeli singer. (Photo: Reuters) Members of the audience wear masks and listen to music after showing their “Green Pass”, a pass for those vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter a live performance by an Israeli singer. (Photo: Reuters)

“After a year of staying at home in a sort of isolate environment, it feels great to go out and experience public show and activities. “Israel launched the pass scheme at the weekend as it reopened its economy. nearly half of Israelis have received the first of two required doses.

Gyms, swimming pools, theatres and hotels are open t pass-holders only. once inside, strict caps on occupancy social distancing requirements are enforced. Such programmes are likely to be scrutinised by other countries looking to reopen for business as their ow populations undergo mass vaccination.

Health officials in Israel, which has led the world with its fast roll-out using the Pfizer-biotech vaccine, hope the scheme will act as an incentive for vaccine sceptics. Israeli studies have shown the Pfizer vaccine reduce transmission of the virus. “If I need to go to a cultural place where they don’t as for the green passport I wouldn’t go,” said Michal Porat, 66. ” I want to know and be sure that all the people that are next to me are already immuned and vaccinated, and I wouldn’t trust people who are not.”