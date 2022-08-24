‘It represents all my emotions’: New mum Sonam Kapoor on being gifted a ‘specially commissioned’ artwork

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who became proud parents to a baby boy on August 20, 2022, have been gifted a ‘specially commissioned’ artwork by artist Rithika Merchant — which also featured on the social media post announcing the arrival of their child.
No wonder it means a lot to the new mother, something she even expressed on social media. “I love this so much. I can’t tell you. It represents all my emotions,” she commented on an Instagram post by Tarq gallery.
“Specially commissioned for Sonam and Anand on this special occasion, Rithika Merchant refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father, and gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented in this work titled ‘Nova’ by the Eagle and the Deer respectively. Congratulations to @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja on their new arrival!” the post read.
Replying to Sonam, the artist wrote: “@sonamkapoor. Thank you, I’m so glad! Much love and congrats once again!”
Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor too shared the post on their respective Instagram Stories.
Know more about the artist
The visual artist’s works focus on the common thread that runs through different cultures and religions, according to her website. It adds that similar myths, stories, and ideas are shared by cultures all around the world, and her paintings explore this concept while also featuring creatures and symbolism that are part of her personal visual vocabulary.
Influenced by nature, she uses “organic shapes and non-saturated colours”. Using a combination of watercolour and cut paper elements, her paintings use 17th century botanical prints and folk art to create a body of work that is visually linked to our collective pasts, the website notes.
