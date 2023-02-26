World Book Fair kicks off in New Delhi; see pics

The New Delhi World Book Fair kicked off on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi with a rush of book lovers. As their favourite haunt, visitors could be seen browsing through books in various stalls of the exhibit that is on till March 5, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, New Delhi.

Organised by the National Book Trust India (NBT), under Ministry of Education, Government of India, the 31st edition of the exhibit celebrates the theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

According to NBT, With India celebrating 75 years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India and is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity.

Various literary and cultural activities around the theme will be organised on the sidelines during the fair days.

NBT also informed that a number of activities promoting children’s literature and reading habit such as skits, dramas, street plays, musical presentations, storytelling sessions, workshops, panel discussions etc. will be organised in a specially designed Children’s Pavilion.

The fair is also expected to see panel discussions, and book launches from domestic publishers, and authors.

NBT also informed that as part of the ‘YUVA-Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors’ scheme, young and budding authors will be trained to mark the celebrations of India@75 and pay tribute to heroes of India’s freedom struggle. “The 75 young writers thus chosen through an All India Contest and mentored by established authors, will have their books ready for launch,” it read.

Notably, entry to the world book fair is free of cost for school children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

