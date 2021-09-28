scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

The tape, which the four are selling along with photographs from the meeting, will go on sale with an estimated price of between $31,500 and $47,000, auction house Bruun Rasmussen said

By: Reuters | Copenhagen |
September 28, 2021 9:00:17 pm
Yoko Ono, the wife of the late singer John Lennon, listens to reporters' questions in front of a portrait of Lennon and herself at a news conference in 2005. (REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo)

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The tape, featuring the song “Radio Peace”, was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting a interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

The tape, which the four are selling along with photographs from the meeting, will go on sale with an estimated price of between $31,500 and $47,000, auction house Bruun Rasmussen said.

During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple’s peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatles image, and the length of his hair.

The recording also features the pair humming along to Christmas songs while dancing around a Christmas tree, and Lennon playing the guitar and singing “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace”.

Lennon wrote “Radio Peace” as part of the couple’s peace campaign because they wanted to open a radio station in Amsterdam under the same name.

Lennon and Yoko Ono arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed at an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house.

