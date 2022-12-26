Netizens are impressed by Prince George’s latest artwork; call him ‘talented like his mum’

Prince George, who is the first-born son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — the Prince and Princess of Wales and also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — is winning the internet with his adorable Christmas-y artwork that is perfect for the holiday season.

While most children love to draw and paint, George seems to have a rather sharp inclination towards artistic endeavours, something that runs in his family.

If you are wondering what we are talking about, the official social media accounts of William and Kate shared a painting made by the little prince, who is also the future king of Britain after his grandfather and father. On display was a reindeer, who had a little mound of snow on his nose with two robins sitting on him — one on the antlers and another on his body.

Little snowflakes dotted the rest of the painting, which had a rather sharp colour detailing, impressive for a nine-year-old. The caption read, “Happy Christmas! by George.” On Instagram, fans of the couple left endearing comments for the little boy, one of which read, “Looks like someone inherited mummy’s artistic talents! Thank you for sharing, it’s so impressive Happy Christmas!”

Kate, who is the future queen consort of the UK, also has creative talents; she has been seen playing the piano from time-to-time, while also clicking beautiful pictures of her children and sharing them on social media.

Besides which, the current monarch King Charles III, who is George’s grandfather, is also artistically inclined. According to an Independent report, Charles had previously said he finds painting to be a relaxing activity that “transports [him] into another dimension”. In fact, earlier this year, 79 of his watercolour paintings — which made for his first full exhibition in the medium — were exhibited at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea in south-west London, the outlet mentioned.

A royal fan commented for George’s reindeer, “Oh! He will be as talented as his great grandfather, grandfather and mother!” According to the Royal Collection Trust, George’s great-grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, was also interested in art; he had painted landscapes in oils in his lifetime.

Another person commented on George’s artwork on Instagram, “That is lovely. Talent runs in this family. Kate is a marvelous photographer and piano player.”

Check out these other reactions:

This is actually quite good! I’m assuming this is their Christmas card?! If so, I love, love, LOVE that they used his drawing. Makes them relatable — Elo Small (@southernereliz) December 25, 2022

That’s fantastic… I would be your first customer if it was made into a Charity Christmas card 💕 — Tracey Slade (@Tra24) December 25, 2022

He gets it from his grandfather, The King. Lovely, lovely. Merry Christmas. — Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles’Angel (@jomilleweb) December 25, 2022

What do you think of the painting?

