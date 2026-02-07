‘I love murder mysteries’: Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
After Saif Ali Khan, known for an elite taste in literature, we have our second celebrity under the reading spotlight. Navya Naveli Nanda’s social media often features glimpses of the books on her reading list, and in conversation with The Nod Mag, the entrepreneur and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan shared 3 of her most favourite reads.
“First, The Devil’s Flute Murders by Seishi Yokomizo. It’s one of my favourite Japanese murder mysteries. I love murder mysteries, and this one, especially, is really good,” she said.
‘The Devil’s Flute Murders’ is a masterful blend of human tragedy and detective fiction. According to Goodreads, the excerpt goes as follows:
Amid the rubble of post-war Tokyo, inside the grand Tsubaki house, a once-noble family is in mourning. The old viscount Tsubaki, a brooding, troubled composer, has been found dead. When the family gather for a divination to conjure the spirit of their departed patriarch, death visits the house once more, and the brilliant Kosuke Kindaichi is called in to investigate. But before he can get to the truth, Kindaichi must uncover the Tsubakis’ most disturbing secrets, while the gruesome murders continue.
“My second favouirte is Dune, because I’m a big sci-fi fan. I’ve read this book many times, and I have watched this movie many times,” said Navya.
Dune by Frank Herbert is set on the desert planet Arrakis, and is the story of the boy Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family. They are tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness.
Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for. When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream.
Lastly, she pulled out a newspaper, The Financial Express. “Third…It’s not a book, but I read it every morning with my coffee and breakfast, so I carried it with me today also,” she told the platform.
