‘I love murder mysteries’: Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads

After Saif Ali Khan, known for an elite taste in literature, we have our second celebrity under the reading spotlight. Navya Naveli Nanda’s social media often features glimpses of the books on her reading list, and in conversation with The Nod Mag, the entrepreneur and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan shared 3 of her most favourite reads.

#1 The Devil’s Flute Murders

“First, The Devil’s Flute Murders by Seishi Yokomizo. It’s one of my favourite Japanese murder mysteries. I love murder mysteries, and this one, especially, is really good,” she said.

‘The Devil’s Flute Murders’ is a masterful blend of human tragedy and detective fiction. According to Goodreads, the excerpt goes as follows: