National Tourism Day: Did you know about these lesser known UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India?

India’s ancient heritage, natural beauty, and diverse culture are unmatched in the world — and National Tourism Day is dedicated to celebrating these unique characteristics of our country. Celebrated on January 25 every year, the day was observed to give a boost to the economy, and to promote and create awareness about the many tourist spots of India – be it ecological, business, heritage, or even educational. As such, on the occasion of this year’s National Tourism Day, we look at five lesser-known UNESCO-designated World Heritage Sites in India.

Dholavira: a Harappan City, Gujarat

Located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, this archaeological site was recently added to the list, in 2021. Once a city in the illustrious Indus Valley Civilisation, back in 2650 BCE, it is spread over 54 acres and features a citadel, the middle town, and the lower town, and has wide streets, wells, and stormwater channels. There are many seals and signboards found, although the script and language of the Harappan people still remain a mystery to archeologists.

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam

Home to the Kaziranga National Park, Assam boasts of yet another biosphere reserve. The park is home to some very rare and endangered species in the Himalayan foothills. One can spot wild water buffalos, Assam roofed turtles, golden langurs, black giant squirrels, Chinese pangolins, and pygmy hogs here. Unfortunately, the site has also been in the news for poaching activities.

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, Maharashtra

While Mumbai is a bustling metropolis, the ‘Maximum City’ is known for its stunning historic architecture. This ensemble includes buildings made during the British Raj, such as the Mumbai High Court, David Sassoon Library, Elphinstone College and the Eros Cinema. These were added to the World Heritage Sites list in 2018.

Great Living Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu

Dating to the 11th and 12th century CE, these temples are located in Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, and Kumbakonam. The architecture is a fine example of the intricate Dravidian style. The main temple – Brihadisvara Temple, Thanjavur – was built by Raja Raja Chola I and is the largest temple in South India. Mani Ratnam’s historical movie Ponniyin Selvan: I recently brought these grand sites to life.

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

This archeological site in the central state dates all the way back to the prehistoric Stone Age, and is proof that human settlements lived here 1,00,000 years ago. The site is home to cave paintings that give us a glimpse into the lives of ancient hunter gatherers. The art works show animals, human figures and hunting scenes.

