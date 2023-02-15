‘AMRITPEX – 2023’: National philately exhibition celebrates ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as its tag line
Updated : February 15, 2023 18:32 IST1 / 8 A 5-day National Philatelic Exhibition got kick started on Saturday (Feb 11) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi by India Post. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)2 / 8 Multiple Indian Stamps were put on display for public and masses including children under the banner of 'AMRITPEX-2023'.
During the inaugural ceremony, a release of Movie on Transformative Journey of India Post and a release of Commemorative Postage Stamps on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were organized. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
‘AMRITPEX-2023’ includes 1400 frames showcasing over one lakh stamps under one roof is a collection of 300 participants. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The exhibition was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The Guest of Honour was Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, Government of India. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The themes of exhibition consist of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and New India, Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Nature and Wildlife, and India’s Culture and History (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The digital exhibits highlight India's history, culture, art, and heritage throughout the years using stamps and photographic collections (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)