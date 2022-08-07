scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

National Handloom Day: From Arunachali stole to Manipuri pagdi, check out these famous looks of PM Modi

The prime minister has been promoting local, regional attire on many occasions, and has also been vocal about Indian handloom and handicrafts whose legacy, according to the ministry, is "centuries old"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 4:16:21 pm
National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi has worn many local traditional attire from Indian states. (Express file photo)

On the occasion of National Handloom Day today — observed every year on August 7 — the Ministry of Textiles, on its Twitter handle, posted a few select pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing the local traditional attire of some Indian states.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Handloom is an Indian weave, which is handspun and handwoven by artisans, bunkars, weavers, and dastkaris across the country. The day commemorates the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 and was first observed in 2015, marking its centenary celebration.

ALSO READ |National Handloom Day 2022: How self-help groups sustain Indian handicrafts and handlooms

The prime minister has been seen promoting local, regional attire on many occasions — during his many public appearances — and he has also been vocal about Indian handloom and handicrafts whose legacy, according to the ministry, is “centuries old”.

The Ministry of Textiles’ Twitter handle posted this photo of PM Modi in the traditional dress of Arunachal Pradesh, the Idu-Mishmi, featuring colourful textile — a black and white jacket and a printed stole.

National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express news Photo: Twitter/@mygovindia

Another handloom attire featuring the prime minister was the traditional Naga attire, which comprised a headgear as well.

National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express news Photo: Twitter/@mygovindia

For this year’s Republic Day, PM Modi had worn a cap with Brahma Kamal from the state of Uttarakhand, along with Manipur’s famous leirum phee stole.

National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express news Photo: Twitter/@mygovindia

He was also photographed in a traditional Maharashtrian dress. When the prime minister visited Pune on June 14 this year, to inaugurate Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj idol, one Girish Murudkar and his artisans designed a “designer Tukaram pagdi” and an ‘uparne’ or shawl for him.

ALSO READ |Warp ‘n Weft, WWF India launch ‘Chakradhara’ collection to celebrate National Handloom Day
National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express news Photo: Twitter/@mygovindia

In the past, he has also sported a stunning Manipuri pagdi with a distinguished orange, white and gold border and embellishments…

National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express news Photo: Twitter/@mygovindia

…and a traditional Gujarati mirror-work jacket with heavy embroidery.

National Handloom Day, National Handloom Day 2022, PM Modi, Modi in traditional clothes, PM Modi in state attire, PM in local garment, PM Modi promoting handloom, indian express news Photo: Twitter/@mygovindia

“Handloom is a symbol of #EkBharatShresthaBharat, as the colourful warp and weft of fabric are analogous to the unity in diversity in #IncredibleIndia! Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay!” the tweet read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
The power in the purse stringsPremium
The power in the purse strings

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:16:21 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

handloom
National Handloom Day 2022: The enchanting legacy of weaves from Karnataka’s Bagalkot district
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement