National Handloom Day: From Arunachali stole to Manipuri pagdi, check out these famous looks of PM Modi

On the occasion of National Handloom Day today — observed every year on August 7 — the Ministry of Textiles, on its Twitter handle, posted a few select pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing the local traditional attire of some Indian states.

Handloom is an Indian weave, which is handspun and handwoven by artisans, bunkars, weavers, and dastkaris across the country. The day commemorates the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 and was first observed in 2015, marking its centenary celebration.

The prime minister has been seen promoting local, regional attire on many occasions — during his many public appearances — and he has also been vocal about Indian handloom and handicrafts whose legacy, according to the ministry, is “centuries old”.

Today marks the day for the 8th #NationalHandloomDay. The legacy of the country’s handloom is centuries old. The day is an opportunity for us to commemorate our rich heritage. Let’s all try and wear our handwoven clothes and show unity by hoisting #HarGharTiranga this year. pic.twitter.com/aOjNMCzFU4 — Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) August 7, 2022

The Ministry of Textiles’ Twitter handle posted this photo of PM Modi in the traditional dress of Arunachal Pradesh, the Idu-Mishmi, featuring colourful textile — a black and white jacket and a printed stole.

Another handloom attire featuring the prime minister was the traditional Naga attire, which comprised a headgear as well.

For this year’s Republic Day, PM Modi had worn a cap with Brahma Kamal from the state of Uttarakhand, along with Manipur’s famous leirum phee stole.

He was also photographed in a traditional Maharashtrian dress. When the prime minister visited Pune on June 14 this year, to inaugurate Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj idol, one Girish Murudkar and his artisans designed a “designer Tukaram pagdi” and an ‘uparne’ or shawl for him.

In the past, he has also sported a stunning Manipuri pagdi with a distinguished orange, white and gold border and embellishments…

…and a traditional Gujarati mirror-work jacket with heavy embroidery.

“Handloom is a symbol of #EkBharatShresthaBharat, as the colourful warp and weft of fabric are analogous to the unity in diversity in #IncredibleIndia! Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay!” the tweet read.

