PM Modi gifts Rogan painting to the Queen of Denmark; find out more about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day trip to Europe, presented some stunning Indian works of art to Nordic leaders. While meeting with his counterparts from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland to discuss and strengthen bilateral ties, the PM also showcased India’s art and heritage.

According to reports, he met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark Margrethe II at the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen, and gifted her a Rogan painting from Gujarat. For the unversed, Rogan painting is basically cloth printing seen in many parts of Gujarat, but mostly practised in the Kutch district.

The paint that is used, is usually made with oil that is boiled along with natural vegetable dyes. Once ready, the paint is printed on the fabric or the cloth, using either a metal block (for printing) or a stylus (for painting).

Unfortunately, it is not practised as widely as it once was; the craft almost died in the late 20th century and is now practised by only a few families living in the state.

PM gifts a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark. Dokra is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. pic.twitter.com/Nh5ALuGFDc — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

It should be noted that the process of getting a Rogan painting ready is painstaking. As mentioned earlier, the paint is prepared by boiling castor oil for up to two days, after which vegetable pigments and a binding agent is added. The paint comes out thick and the cloth that is chosen as the canvas is usually dark in colour, so that the design can stand out.

PM gifts a Silver Meenakari Bird figure from Varanasi to Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary. The art of silver enameling practiced in Benaras (Varanasi) is almost 500 years old. The art has its roots in Persian art of Meenakari. pic.twitter.com/ScMawblqqz — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Popular designs include floral motifs, local art, animal prints, etc.

PM Modi is also believed to have gifted a brass ‘Tree of Life’ from Rajasthan to the PM of Finland, Sanna Marin, along with a silver Meenakari bird from Varanasi to the crown princess of Denmark, Mary. Other gifts include a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh given to crown prince Frederik of Denmark, a Kutch embroidery wall hanging to PM of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, to name a few.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!