scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

PM Modi gifts Rogan painting to the Queen of Denmark; find out more about it

Rogan painting is basically cloth printing seen in many parts of Gujarat, but mostly practised in the Kutch district

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2022 9:10:28 am
PM Modi, PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi Rogan painting, Rogan painting news, what is Rogan painting, Gujarat's Rogan painting, Rogan painting Denmark, indian express newsPM Modi with the queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II in Copenhagen. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day trip to Europe, presented some stunning Indian works of art to Nordic leaders. While meeting with his counterparts from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland to discuss and strengthen bilateral ties, the PM also showcased India’s art and heritage.

ALSO READ |‘By working with leather, I’m telling stories of my community’: Artist Madhukar Mucharla

According to reports, he met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark Margrethe II at the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen, and gifted her a Rogan painting from Gujarat. For the unversed, Rogan painting is basically cloth printing seen in many parts of Gujarat, but mostly practised in the Kutch district.

The paint that is used, is usually made with oil that is boiled along with natural vegetable dyes. Once ready, the paint is printed on the fabric or the cloth, using either a metal block (for printing) or a stylus (for painting).

ALSO READ |In West Bengal, the last of the Bolan artistes keep the dying traditional folk form alive; see pics

Unfortunately, it is not practised as widely as it once was; the craft almost died in the late 20th century and is now practised by only a few families living in the state.

It should be noted that the process of getting a Rogan painting ready is painstaking. As mentioned earlier, the paint is prepared by boiling castor oil for up to two days, after which vegetable pigments and a binding agent is added. The paint comes out thick and the cloth that is chosen as the canvas is usually dark in colour, so that the design can stand out.

Popular designs include floral motifs, local art, animal prints, etc.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

PM Modi is also believed to have gifted a brass ‘Tree of Life’ from Rajasthan to the PM of Finland, Sanna Marin, along with a silver Meenakari bird from Varanasi to the crown princess of Denmark, Mary. Other gifts include a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh given to crown prince Frederik of Denmark, a Kutch embroidery wall hanging to PM of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, to name a few.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
In pics: Artists showcased their works at ‘Boundaries’, an exhibition at Goa Open Arts Festival

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement