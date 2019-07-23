What: Sudhir Patwardhan’s Window 1, acrylic on canvas, 2009

On the artist: I have always admired Sudhir’s work, particularly the manner in which one can sense his approach through his method of painting. Be it a human figure, a street or an expanse of a hill, every element within the frame exists bearing its own weight while simultaneously coexisting with its surroundings.

Where: The work was on display at his solo show at Sakshi Gallery in Mumbai around six years back. It is a painting of a domestic space rendered in the marvellous way that Sudhir paints, where his mid-tone palette stills time. The inward interiors perspective and outward gaze through a singular window creates an infinite lens of looking. The peculiar colour of the walls, almost skin coloured and slightly stained, leaves open multiple readings of the work. In our home, it hangs in a spot which is flooded by natural light, which works beautifully in context of it being called Window 1.