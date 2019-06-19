My first | Artists on their first art purchase: Jitish Kallat

What: Anish Kapoor’s Mother of Light, 1991, Spit bite aquatint, 135 x 110 cm (pictured)

When: In 2000 from Willem Baars in Amsterdam

About the work: I am not much of an art collector but I felt an intuitive connection with this work. It was displayed in the office of my gallerist-friend Willem Baars in Amsterdam, and it was an instinctual decision to acquire it. I have known Anish’s sculptural work since I was a student, but at the time I was less familiar with his etchings and drawings. The whirling washes of burnt sienna and amber forming an agitation in the periphery with the glowing, calm luminosity in the centre, is perhaps the inverse of what usually occurs in Anish’s sculptures where the centre often gives an impression of immense darkness.

Also in my collection: I have a work by Korean artist Dongwook Lee, a photo piece by Raqs Media, a large painting by Prajakta Palav, drawings by Nalini Malani and laser-cut acrylic works by Pakistani artist Huma Mulji.