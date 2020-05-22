How music became a therapeutic companion in the times of COVID-19

Music is scientifically proven to have a stimulating effect on the brain. (Source: Getty Images) Music is scientifically proven to have a stimulating effect on the brain. (Source: Getty Images)

As the film, theatre and music fraternity takes a forced sabbatical and the culturally and artistically inclined wait for the curtains to open once again, many have walked down memory lane and revisited the past to view old films, plays and most of all play once again, memorable and timeless music that’s always been part of our beings. In a mood to rewind, the melodies, ranging from Rishi Kapoor’s iconic ‘Dard-E-Dil’ to Celine Dion’s rendition by the Spaniards in their balconies, music has proved to be a constant companion, therapeutic and healing. Sumiti Arora, an advocate by profession says she has relied on a mix by Turkish DJ Burak Yeter to provide solace in many lonely moments. “Tuesday has been my anthem, my go to melody for inspiring a positive feeling and power for my life goals. I have found therapy in music. The beginning was very challenging and gradually I discovered that this is the kind of music can brighten me and be with me at all times.”

Music is scientifically proven to have a stimulating effect on the brain, the body and even the emotional aspects of human beings, a dependable source of catharsis and comfort. On top of the charts during this pandemic are ‘balcony concerts’, which have been a big hit in countries like Italy and Spain and for many musicians, virtual shows are the new norm in these times. It’s an initiative that Aarush a budding artist says gives a sense of relief because it shows that no one is alone, and everyone is going through this together. “I have used technology and social media to keep in touch with the world. The show shouldn’t stop, and we all have a common language of love which is best expressed in music. It has been scientifically proved that anxiety may be released with deep breathing and lending an ear to music that can relax and increase the oxygen levels of your body, which creates a calming effect on the body, mind and spirit,” says Aarush. Prabhjot Kang, a crew engineer with an automobile company shares, “There is a melody which stays in your mind and creates a sense of déjà vu. For me right now it is Sunflower by Post Malone from Spiderman. It is all I need to feel stirred, motivated and hopeful.” Music goes beyond borders and it is no surprise that Lionel Richie suggested that they do a third remake of the legendary ‘We Are The World’ that was first created in 1985 and dedicate it to global solidarity as we face the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a reason why we are reminded of songs which defined the times like Bob Dylan’s eternal, which holds true whenever we face tragedies…

‘How many times must a man look up before he can see the sky?

Yes, ’n’ how many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry?

Yes, ’n’ how many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The answer is blowin’ in the wind…

